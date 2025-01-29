Lenskart Unveils Phonic: A Must-Have Accessory for the Connected Generation

(MENAFN- Sky Communications) New Delhi, January 29th, 2025: Lenskart, Ind’a’s pioneer in eyewear innovation, is redefining the way we see, hear, and stay connected with the launch of Phonic—/b>—a groundbreaking audio eyewear. Designed for’today’s multitasking generation, Phonic exemplifies ’enskart’s dedication to offering world-class technology at an accessible price.

Phonic combines premium audio features with eyewear, enabling users to take calls, listen to music, and interact with their digital world. This next-level wearable tech keeps you stylishly in sync with your world.

With designs like Navigator and Hustlr, Phonic is set to elevate your multitasking experience. Whether on a Zoom call or using voice commands to check your schedule, Phonic makes it effortless and extraordinary.

Perfect for professionals managing tasks in noisy environments or commuters on the move, Phonic integrates Bluetooth audio into lightweight eyewear, offering seamless hands-free connectivity.

Why Phonic is a Game-Changer

● Invisible Tech, Visible Impact: Phonic combines cutting-edge Bluetooth audio with stylish, everyday eyewear, creating a hands-free experience that feels natural.





All-Day Connectivity: With up to 7 hours of playtime, Phonic ensures uninterrupted access to calls, music, and voice assistance, whether you're at work, driving, or on the move.

● Intuitive Voice Assistance: The eyewear integrates seamlessly with Android and iOS voice assistants, letting users send messages, set reminders, and control music—all through simple voice commands.

● Customizable for Every Need: Phonic frames can be fitted with prescription lenses or sunglasses, making it perfect for work and leisure.

Effortless Controls: Smart button navigation allows users to switch between functions with a single click, keeping their focus where it matters most.



Peyush Bansal, CEO and Founder of Lenskart, shared his vision for Phonic:“At Lenskart, we design products that address real consumer needs. Phonic is for everyone who juggles multiple roles dai—y—whether it’s professionals in noisy offices, frequent drivers, or commuters who need hands-free convenience. Phonic empowers users to stay connected, productive, and stylish, without adding complexity to their ”ives.”

Priced at INR 4,000, it offers an affordable entry point to world-class audio-enabled technology. Phonic is now available online and in selected stores offline across India. Choose between the bold Navigator or edgy Hustlr designs, available in Shiny Blue and Matte Black, and customize them with prescription lenses or sunglasses.

For more information, visit

About Lenskart

Lenskart has been at the forefront of eyewear innovation since its inception in 2010. With a vision to make eyewear smarter, more accessible, and stylish, the brand continues to lead the industry by blending cutting-edge technology with customer-centric solutions.

Please find a link to high-res images HERE!





