ALLEN Online launches CUET, Empowering Science Aspirants Nationwide

January 29th, 2025, Bangalore: ALLEN Online is excited to expand its offerings with the launch of its first-ever CUET Test Series for science stream aspirants. This new offering supports students preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a crucial exam for undergraduate admissions to prestigious institutions like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, and more.



The CUET Test Series has been designed to meet the specific needs of science aspirants, covering subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, General Aptitude, and English. The series includes 20 mock tests per subject, detailed performance analysis, track subject-wise strengths and weaknesses, All India Rank estimation, and access to personalized study tools like the innovative Improvement Book for efficient revision. With competitive pricing, this series ensures accessibility to ALLEN's top-notch test series curated by expert faculty from Kota.



Abha Maheshwari, CEO of ALLEN Digital, said,"CUET presents a transformative opportunity for students aspiring for top universities. At ALLEN, we recognize the unique challenges this exam poses, and our CUET Test Series is designed to provide targeted practice, insightful performance feedback, and strategic guidance. We're committed to helping students achieve their academic goals."



With CUET emerging as a premier entrance test for undergraduate admissions, ALLEN Online's expansion into this space further reflects its commitment to adapting to the evolving educational landscape and helping students achieve success.

For more information and to enroll, visit allen.in/cuet-courses.





