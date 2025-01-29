Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur Graces the ARTISAN AWARDS 2025: A Royal Salute to Indian Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 28th January 2025, Bengaluru: The much-anticipated Artisan Awards 2025 concluded on a grand note, with Princess Gauravi Kumari gracing the occasion as the esteemed chief guest. Known for her patronage of art and culture, Princess Gauravi Kumari presented the awards to the winners, lauding their ingenuity and dedication to preserving Indian craftsmanship and design.

The 8th edition of The Artisan Awards was hosted by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) powered by GIA India, in association with the World Gold Council.

The presence of Princess Gauravi Kumari added a regal touch to the celebration, making it a night to remember for the artists, industry stalwarts, and dignitaries in attendance.

As the Artisan Jewellery Design Awards continue to spotlight the best of India’s craftsmanship, this year’s finale set a new benchmark in creativity, elegance, and royal patronage. She was joined on stage by Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Mr. Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India; Mr. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council; Mr. Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions & Marketing, GJEPC; and Mr. Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC.

The event celebrated the finest expressions of Indian craftsmanship under this year’s theme, "Indian Crafts Reimagined,” which received over 630 entries.

In the diverse realm of Indian crafts, the 2025 Artisan Awards highlighted the interconnected nature of regional artistry within the country. Each participant drew inspiration from India’s rich heritage, blending traditional techniques with innovative interpretations. This thoughtful fusion ensured that age-old crafts not only retained their cultural significance but also found a meaningful place in modern design narratives.



The viewing gallery of the 20 finalists from the 8th Artisan Awards, themed Indian Crafts Reimagined, was open at JWCC. The showcased designs blended heritage crafts with innovation, celebrating ancient traditions while ensuring their modern relevance.

A visibly impressed Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur remarked, “All the winning jewellery designs showcased at GJEPC’s Artisan Awards innovatively incorporated traditional art and craft. I believe that traditional crafts will always be relevant to today’s generation as long as designers introduce fresh perspective and new twists, while utilising modern silhouettes that appeal to global audiences. The new-age young consumer is moving from fast fashion to slow luxury. Gen-Next will get interested if we shift the narrative from the brand or product to the karigar (artisan) – the storytelling of their creative vision and interpretation is always compelling.”



Talking about jewellery making and craftsmanship as legacy passed on from generation to generation, Princess Gauravi said, “Global connoisseurs recognise that Indian craft techniques have been passed on from one generation to another, just like the heritage legacy brands of Europe. Some of the best global designers have learnt and educated themselves about Indian craftsmanship and then used their creativity to bring innovation and relevance. My great-grandfather, Maharaja Man Singh II, wanted to see Jaipur as a global centre of design, art, and crafts. I want to carry forward this legacy and empower craftsmen who defy challenges and create with a positive attitude.”



Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, remarked, “The Artisan Awards aims to spotlight India's unparalleled jewellery craftsmanship. This year’s theme, 'Indian Crafts, Reimagined', compelled participants to employ age-old crafts and design them through a contemporary lens, producing pieces that transcend cultural boundaries across the globe.

“Designing is one of the most sought-after skill sets in the industry and plays a pivotal role in generating value addition. For the sector to advance beyond retail, it is essential to enhance and expand design capabilities. The Artisan Awards serves as a platform to harness design talent at the grassroots level, nurturing India's raw potential while driving innovation and creativity.

“At GJEPC, we also invest in structured skill development through our training institutes to ensure the industry’s sustained progress. Additionally, we strive to preserve and promote local crafts like the timeless jadau and meenakari of Jaipur and Benares, the intricate filigree of the East, and the temple jewellery of the South.

“I invite industry stakeholders such as the World Gold Council, PGI, and De Beers to collaborate with GJEPC in marketing and popularising India’s unique jewellery crafts on the global stage."

Mr. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council: “GJEPC’s Artisan Awards is a true testament of creativity and royalty in design capital. We at the World Gold Council are partnering with GJEPC to crown India as the jewellery hub of the world. It’s time for us to take Indian creativity and designs to the world. We appreciate the kalakaari (artistry) of India and will work with GJEPC to uplift the pristine status and impeccable standards of our craftsmanship. The Artisan Awards are a great celebration of Indian artistry. Every piece of gold jewellery crafted by these artisans is a testament to their dedication, skill, and artistic vision. The Awards serve as a platform to recognise their achievements and inspire future generations to appreciate and continue the legacy of gold jewellery artistry.”

Mr. Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotion & Marketing, GJEPC adds, “The theme 'Indian Crafts, Reimagined' successfully inspired participants to leverage their creativity and design jewellery that seamlessly integrates global aesthetics with the essence of Indian craftsmanship. Through this journey, we witnessed exceptional pieces that not only preserved ancient crafts but also redefined their relevance for today's discerning audience. The innovative interpretations highlighted the rich heritage of Indian techniques, demonstrating how our traditional craftsmanship remains relevant and continues to captivate younger generations in today's dynamic world.”

The entries underwent a thorough scrutiny by a distinguished jury comprising Dr. Usha Balakrishnan, Eminent Jewellery Historian; Mr. Jay Sagar, Jewellery Specialist at AstaGuru Auction House; Mr. Apurva Kothari, Founding Partner of SAVAAB; Ms. Priya Tanna President, @trscreativeconsulting; Mr. Apoorva Deshingkar, Sr. Director - Market Outreach and Education, GIA India; and Ms. Shachee Shah, Founder & Creative Head, Shachee Fine Jewellery.

The technical jury included Mr. Devinder Layal, Jewellery Artiste and Educationist; Ms. Meenal Choksi, Head of Design, Moksh Fine Unseen Jewellery; and Ms. Sushama Kalzunkar Sawant, PD & Merchandising Head, KP Sanghvi.

At the celebratory event, GJEPC also honoured industry stalwarts whose remarkable contributions have made a lasting impact on both domestic and global fronts.

Mr. Sajil Shah, Creative Head and Founder of Sajjante, was honoured with the Design Excellence Award, while Mr. Ankit Mehta, Founder and diamond and jewellery business entrepreneur of the high-end brand Aneka, (previously Her Story), was bestowed with the prestigious Global Indian Jewellery Designer award.

Mr. Biren Vaidya, Managing Director of The House of Rose, was presented the Retail Excellence Award for its exceptional designs, high standards and excellent customer service.

The House of BNM was chosen for the Manufacturing Excellence Award, underscoring its commitment to quality and innovation. The award was received by its Co-Founder Mr. Binoy Shah.



Here’s what the judges had to say about The Artisan finalists:

Mr. Apoorva Deshingkar, Sr. Director - Market Outreach and Education, GIA India: “It is a privilege to be able to witness the design talent and their creations at The Artisan Awards. Not only does the theme – 'Indian Craft, Reimagined' – pose a challenge for the designers, but it also offers them a chance to creatively showcase the rich culture and heritage of Indian jewellery and artisanry. More than 630 entries are a testimony to the recognition that comes with a platform such as The Artisan Awards, and I extend my compliments to GJEPC for organising it successfully year on year and raising the bar in the process. GIA India continues to support this industry initiative that helps empower talented jewellery designers.”

Dr. Usha Balakrishnan, Eminent Historian: “Every Artisan piece has layers of narrative, from the designers who create it to the materials and designs that reflect our heritage. Crafts like Thewa, with their delicate artistry and potential for contemporary appeal, deserve greater global recognition.”



Mr. Jay Sagar, Jewellery Specialist at AstaGuru Auction House – “The designs beautifully blended tradition with contemporary appeal, and intricate creations that showcased impeccable attention to detail and lightweight charm. Indian craftsmanship is evolving, and with the younger generation of designers pushing boundaries, we are witnessing a transformative era.”

Mr. Apurva Kothari, Founding Partner of SAVAAB: "The participants have showcased exceptional creativity, blending India's rich heritage with modern craftsmanship. The enamel work combined with gold truly stands out, reflecting a finesse in design and execution that brings every piece to life.”

Ms. Priya Tanna, President, @trscreativeconsulting: “I'm pleasantly surprised this year to witness a true revolution in the pieces being judged. The blend of traditional Indian crafts like Meenakari and beaten gold with contemporary designs is remarkable. What's even more impressive is how these creations are designed for everyday elegance, making them both wearable and timeless.”

Ms. Shachee Shah, Founder & Creative Head, Shachee Fine Jewellery: “Jewellery is emotion brought to life, and when infused with Indian craftsmanship, it carries a deeper connection to our roots. This emotional resonance enhances its value, whether through meaningful storytelling, spiritual elements, or personalised touches like using birthstones.”







