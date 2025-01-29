Primus Partners Expands its geographical reach; Appoints Mr. Vinay Singh as a Managing Director in the US

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 Jan 2025: To strengthen its geographical presence in the US, Primus Partners (Primus) – a leading management consulting services provider – announced the appointment of Mr. Vinay Singh (Vinay) as a Managing Director.

In his role as Managing Director in the US practice of Primus, Vinay will focus on building relations in the US market, and establishing Primus Partners as a top voice when it comes to Management Consulting. Prior to this, he served as the Chief AI Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and also led initiatives for the Office of Disaster Assistance at the Small Business Administration. He previously held the role of Partner and COO at KPMG India, driving operational excellence across multiple teams. With over 25 years of leadership experience spanning accounting, finance, technology, and operations, Vinay Singh gained expertise in managing complex projects with various government stakeholders, particularly in infrastructure and smart cities. Vinay is a Certified Public Accountant. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Accounting from Christopher Newport University and York College and an MBA from Widener University.



Commenting on the appointment Mr. Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder and CEO, Primus Partners said, “The US market is of utmost significance in the global economy. It is not only a matter of pride for us, as an Indian-origin consulting firm to expand to the US, it is also a business imperative to work with the top clients in this market. We are most pleased to welcome Vinay into this critical role, and to help build our presence in this market.”



Commenting on the appointment Mr. Davinder Sandhu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Managing Director, Primus Partners said, “I saw the US economy closely during my stint at the World Bank Board of Executive Directors, and the United States is the most important market for any consulting firm to be in. We are glad to make a start with a former colleague and good friend Vinay taking over a leadership role in this geography. We look forward to making a great impact in the US market.”

Mr. Vinay Singh said, "I am very excited about how Primus Partners has grown as a brand in India, and what value we can build in the US market.”

The addition of Mr. Vinay Singh to Primus Partners’ leadership as Managing Director signals a new era for the firm's global presence and reach. His experience and strategic vision will be key in shaping Primus Partners path in the US market. This move not only enhances Primus Partners capabilities but also reaffirms its commitment to provide clients with exceptional expertise across the world.







