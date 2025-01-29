Vedanta Resources appoints Deshnee Naidoo as CEO to lead its new phase of growth

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 January 2025: Vedanta Resources, a diversified global natural resources, energy and technology company spanning across India, South Africa, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Namibia and Liberia, today announced the appointment of Deshnee Naidoo as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 20 January 2025. In her previous assignment, Deshnee was CEO of Vale Base Metals, which is a leading nickel and copper producer. She was also associated with Vedanta from 2014 to 2020, where she served in senior leadership roles including CEO of Africa Base Metals and CEO of Vedanta Zinc International. A reputed and dynamic global leader, Deshnee brings 27 years of experience in the resources business across different geographies and diversified metals and minerals.



Announcing the appointment, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group said, “Deshnee joins us at an exciting phase in our journey. After an amazing 25 years in which we have emerged as India’s champion in the resources sector, we are now embarking on a new phase of growth which will make us a $100 billion critical minerals, energy and technology company, serving India and the world. At Vedanta, we always do business with a purpose. Deshnee’s growth mindset along with her commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our core values.”



Vedanta Resources is undergoing a fast-paced transformation, positioning itself as a key driver of growth in India and globally. Guided by its "Transformational Blueprint," the company is focused on sustainable expansion, advancing green energy, circular economy initiatives, and digital transformation to redefine the resource sector. Its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, is demerging its businesses to unlock significant value for stakeholders, with the acquisition of key mineral blocks to strengthen its portfolio. The appointment of Deshnee Naidoo as CEO marks a pivotal step in this journey, with her proven track-record in sustainability and operational excellence poised to deliver the business full potential value.



Speaking on her appointment, Deshnee Naidoo said, "This is homecoming for me, and I look forward to an exciting growth phase at Vedanta, enabled by the demerger. Guided by the Chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal’s vision, we will work to make Vedanta a leading global conglomerate in critical minerals, renewable energy and emerging technologies.”









