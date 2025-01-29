Al Abdulghani Motors Supports “Walk for Education” to Empower Children Around the World

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar - 29 January 2025: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus, supported the Walk for Education event organized by Education Above All Foundation in collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art. The event was held at MIA Park in conjunction with the UN International Day of Education under the theme “Help Educate Children,” aiming to raise funds to support education projects for marginalized children.

The event brought together over 10,000 participants who united in support of education. Activities included symbolic walks led by corporate sponsors, football tournaments for children, and vibrant cultural performances by schools, fostering a sense of community and collective commitment to the cause.

Among the initiatives of the event was the “Buy a Brick and Build a School” campaign, designed to support the construction of Assalam schools for underprivileged and disabled children in Qatar. All proceeds from the campaign were allocated directly to Education Above All’s educational projects. These funds also contributed to promoting sports, health, and inclusivity among students in Qatar, reflecting the broader impact of education on community development.

Al Abdulghani Motors employees actively participated in the event, joining the march to demonstrate their solidarity with the cause. This participation reflects the company’s commitment to fostering community engagement and promoting a culture of inclusivity and education.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Education Above All and are grateful for their continuous efforts in empowering marginalized children and providing them with access to education, which is one of, if not the most important, foundations for building and developing societies. We believe in the impact of such initiatives and their role in making a tangible difference. As part of our commitment to social responsibility, we are dedicated to participating in initiatives that promote inclusivity, sustainable development, and create a brighter future for the next generations.”

This collaboration exemplifies Al Abdulghani Motors' dedication to sustainability and inclusion, showcasing the transformative impact of education in building a brighter, more equitable future.





MENAFN29012025004696012122ID1109143294