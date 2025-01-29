Broadridge Recognized As One Of FORTUNE Magazine's 2025 'World's Most Admired Companies'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are honored to be recognized once again as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "With increased competitive pressures, technological change and evolving regulations, firms face more challenges than ever. This recognition underscores Broadridge's trusted role in helping clients navigate these complexities and transform their operations with innovative technology, helping them thrive and grow."

Broadridge is a global leader playing a critical role in helping the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. By providing the critical infrastructure and technology solutions that power governance, capital markets, and wealth and investment management, the company drives operational resiliency, elevates business performance, and transforms investor experiences for its clients.

Recognized routinely by influential industry analyst firms, Broadridge is distinguished for its innovative technology solutions and capabilities – including being listed on the IDC FinTech Rankings for 10 consecutive years, achieving the Highest Leader Position in Market Impact for Wealth Management Products by Everest Group, and being named a Leader in Communications Experience Platforms and Communications Outsourcing by Aspire. These accolades exemplify Broadridge's focus on developing the next-generation technologies and innovations that power the financial services industry.

Broadridge is also frequently recognized by industry organizations for its employer leadership. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, Canada, India, UK, Ireland, Romania, Poland, Czechia, France, Germany, Sweden, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, and the Philippines. Broadridge has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for 12 consecutive years, and by The New York State Society of Human Resource Management as a Best Companies to Work for in the State of New York for 17 years.

With a market capitalization of $27 billion, Broadridge has delivered strong returns to shareholders since it became a public company in 2007. Over the last decade, Broadridge has delivered annualized total shareholder returns of 19%, placing it squarely in the top quartile of S&P500 companies.

