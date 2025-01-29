Brain Aneurysm Foundation's Executive Director Christine Buckley To Speak At The 2025 International Stroke Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANOVER, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF), the leading advocacy organization supporting education, research, and policy to transform the of brain aneurysms, today announced that Executive Director Christine Buckley will present at this year's International Stroke Conference, being held February 5-7 in Los Angeles.

The International Stroke is the world's premier meeting dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular and brain health. Brain aneurysms often result in subarachnoid hemorrhagic strokes, which make up about 5% of all stroke cases. They occur when a weakened vessel ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain.

"It is an honor to represent the voice of the millions of patients, families and caregivers impacted by this devastating condition and to share their stories with leading physicians in the field," said Ms. Buckley.

It is estimated that one in fifty people in the US have a brain aneurysm, with more than 30,000 people suffering from ruptures annually, of which half are fatal. Moreover, studies show that between one and four percent of all people who go to the emergency room for a severe headache have a ruptured aneurysm – though approximately 25 percent of those individuals will be misdiagnosed or have a delayed diagnosis.

Session Title: Best Interventions vs. Conservative Management for Unruptured Brain Aneurysms: Assessing the Risks and Benefits

Category: Aneurysms and Vascular Malformations

Presentation: Understanding the Patient's Perspective: Navigating the Fear of a 'Ticking Bomb' Inside My Head

Time/Location: February 6, 2025, 2 – 3pm PST, Los Angeles Convention Center, Room 152

Panel Members: Dr. Daniel Hoit, MD, Semmes Murphy Clinic; Dr. Stacey Wolfe Quintero, MD, FAANS, Wake Forest School of Medicine; and Dr. Edgar Samaniego, MD, University of Iowa

About the Brain Aneurysm Foundation

Based in Hanover, Massachusetts, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation is the globally recognized leader in brain aneurysm awareness, education, support, advocacy, and research funding. The foundation's mission is to provide information about and raise awareness of the symptoms and risk factors of brain aneurysms to prevent ruptures and subsequent death and disability; work with medical communities to provide support networks for patients and families; and advance research to improve patients' outcomes and save lives.

Established in 1994, the foundation has a Medical Advisory Board that comprises more than 40 of the world's foremost aneurysm experts - neurologists, neurosurgeons, interventional neuroradiologists, and other brain aneurysm specialists - from leading hospitals and universities.

For more information about the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, please visit bafound or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Linkedin , Instagram , and YouTube.

