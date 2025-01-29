Metatek-Group Ltd. Receives Senior Secured Loan From Rochefort Management LLC And Serengeti Asset Management LP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are pleased to have Rochefort and Serengeti as capital partners," said Dr. Mark Davies, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Metatek. "Their efficient execution of this complex transaction is transformative for our company as it allows us to accelerate our ability to service our clients by deploying additional state-of-the-art instrumentation. The addition of this new equipment allows Metatek to provide additional cost-effective solutions to support the exploration for minerals, oil and gas, carbon sequestration, and other critical resources by our customers, including U.S. supermajors and significant sovereign entities."

"As recent events continue to demonstrate, our reliance on guidance technologies based on global positioning systems is coming under increasing pressure from jamming and other disruptions," said Kyle Bass, Managing Partner at Hayman Capital Management and co-Chief Executive Officer of Rochefort. "As such, continuing to develop and advance methodologies that employ gravity gradiometry, which is significantly less susceptible to interference, is important to our national security. We are excited to support the highly capable team at Metatek in their work in this field."

"We are delighted to have consummated our investment in Metatek," added Alex Lemond, President of Rochefort. "We believe that Metatek is led by a talented and experienced team of executives whose efforts are instrumental to the ongoing search for the resources necessary for our ongoing prosperity. They have assembled a leading portfolio of exploration equipment that firmly positions them to continue to lead their industry. We are proud to support the Metatek team and note that the acquisition of this instrument supports further innovation in this critical technology area as well as numerous U.S. small businesses."

"We are excited that our funding will allow Metatek to make these transformative asset purchases," said Jody LaNasa, Managing Partner of Serengeti and co-Chief Executive Officer of Rochefort. "Our goal as investors is to find companies at inflection points and to provide them with the capital to take their business to a new level. With these assets, we think that Metatek is in a great position for growth."

About Metatek-Group, Ltd.

Metatek provides consultancy, data acquisition, processing, and interpretation services for air, land or sea geophysical exploration activities. Metatek seeks to be a Geophysical Exploration Partner, providing a unique insight into its customers' geological challenges with market leading technologies combined with an internationally respected team of experts. Metatek images the sub-surface for mineral targets, oil and gas, renewables, and hydro. Metatek has a tailored land and air geophysical solution to fast-track its customers' exploration timeline.

About Rochefort Management

Rochefort is a private credit manager lending into areas deemed critical to national and economic security. Rochefort, a joint venture between Kyle Bass's Hayman Capital Management and Serengeti Asset Management, was formed to participate in the newly created Critical Technology Initiative (CTI) jointly managed by the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Strategic Capital.

About Serengeti Asset Management

Serengeti, founded by Jody LaNasa and Alex Lemond, is an opportunistic, value-driven investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions for innovative private companies and their shareholders. Our capital solutions seek to address complex situations through structure and creativity. Serengeti manages capital for institutional investors, including pensions, endowments and large family offices.

