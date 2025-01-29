Rising Selic Rate Sparks Concerns Over Debt Quality In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The anticipated increase in Brazil's Selic rate has heightened concerns about the quality of corporate debt, according to experts speaking at the UBS Latin America Conference.



The combination of higher financial expenses for issuers and a recent outflow of resources from credit funds has prompted asset managers to reassess their portfolios and strategies.



Vivian Lee, partner and manager at Ibiuna Investimentos, emphasized the need for a more selective approach in the current environment. She highlighted that rising interest rates and shareholder demands for equity contributions require a deeper focus on individual companies.



Lee noted that some firms may struggle in a tightening market, particularly those that have not yet optimized their debt management.“The market could dry up for certain names,” she warned.



Daniela Gamboa, head of private and real estate credit at SulAmérica Investimentos, predicted 2025 will bring less clarity and more volatile spreads. She observed a shift of funds toward high-grade, lower-risk assets, underscoring the importance of closely monitoring valuations.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



“We must be highly selective and ensure assets are priced correctly,” Gamboa stated. The credit market began 2025 on a healthier note after a necessary correction in late 2024, said Ana Luísa Rodela, director at Bradesco Asset to local media.



She explained that the reduction in spreads seen at the end of last year was not driven by liquidity pressures. Instead, it was the result of market adjustments after prolonged tightening.

Brazil's Credit Market

However, clients remain cautious about reducing credit exposure despite improved conditions. Rodela reassured investors that the current spread levels are more sustainable.



Lee added that December's rate hikes reversed much of the decline seen throughout 2024. She suggested that demand for new operations in 2025 will depend on companies' profiles.



Firms that restructured their spreads last year may show less appetite for new debt. Meanwhile, those lagging behind could face challenges in a less robust market.



The evolving economic landscape has forced asset managers to adapt quickly. The potential Selic increase amplifies financial pressures on issuers, pushing investors to prioritize risk management and strategic allocation.



As Brazil navigates these uncertainties, the focus remains on maintaining stability. The goal is to ensure sound investment decisions in an increasingly selective credit market.

MENAFN29012025007421016031ID1109142909