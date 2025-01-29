Egypt Reaffirms Support For Palestinians Rights, Rejects Displacement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Badr Abdelati reaffirmed, on Wednesday, his country's support for the rights of the Palestinians, rejecting any displacement or transfer outside their lands.

This came during a meeting between Minister Abdelati and a Palestinian delegation headed by the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and the membership of the Palestinian President's Advisor for Affairs, Dr. Majdi Al-Khalidi, said the official spokesman for the of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Ambassador Tamim Khilaf.

The Egyptian minister stressed the need to strive to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also touched on Egypt's efforts to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza in its three time stages, stressing Egypt's continued contacts with the aim of consolidating the agreement and ensuring adherence to its terms.

Minister Abdelati stressed the unity of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, affirming Egypt's support for the Palestinian government and its reform plans and the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority politically and economically. (end)

