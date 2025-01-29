PSIDISPO Gets The First ISI Certification For Medical Bedsheets & Pillow Covers In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PSIDISPO (Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.) obtained this license from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), of India, ensuring the highest quality standards for products and setting a benchmark in the industry.

Amravati, Maharashtra – PSIDISPO, the leading name in healthcare disposables, has made a landmark step by becoming the very first company in India to be awarded the coveted ISI license for medical bedsheet and pillow covers. This certification is a testament to PSIDISPO's continued commitment to quality, safety, and innovation within the healthcare industry.

Now, here with a must-try ISI certified?material from BIS, certifying outstanding quality and reliability in an exclusive range of products. With this certification, PSIDISPO is setting a high standard in the healthcare industry by providing medical bedsheets and pillow covers that follow an in-depth strict quality protocol, ensuring safety and hygiene for patients and healthcare personnel.

Features of PSIDISPO's Certified Medical Bedsheets and Pillow Covers:

Superior Quality: Every product is tested before the mark for BIS Standard, Ensuring, Durability & Perfect Comfort.

Improved Hygiene: These products are single-use, eliminating cross-contamination in clinical settings.

Eco-Friendly Solutions: Creating using sustainable techniques to sustain a greener healthcare ecosystem.

“We proudly became the first Indian manufacturer to attain ISI certification for medical bedsheets and pillow covers.“This recognition represents our commitment to setting the gold standard in healthcare disposables and enabling safer and more hygienic medical environments,” said Mr. Aditya Daga, Executive Director of PSIDISPO.

As the needs of the healthcare industry continue to evolve, PSIDISPO's innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence ensure its products do more than meet regulatory requirements; they also enhance the operational efficiency of?hospitals, clinics, and care centers.

About PSIDISPO

PSIDISPO is a reliable producer of disposable medical solutions, focused on providing quality, environmental-friendly solutions for the healthcare sector. PSIDISPO is committed to innovation and compliance, paving the way for reliable, certified products that improve patient care and safety.

This release emphasizes the achievement, the importance of the ISI certification, and PSIDISPO's dedication to excellence



