Celebrate Chinese New Year At Radisson Blu Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden welcomes the Chinese New Year with an exclusive dinner buffet from January 29 to 31, 2025, at its signature outlet Water Garden Brasserie, from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

Priced at BDT 6,300 (net) per person, the buffet features authentic Chinese delicacies and a special Buy One Get One (B1G1) offer on select cards, making it an ideal way to celebrate new beginnings.

The Chinese New Year dinner buffet at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden features a vibrant array of authentic Chinese delicacies designed to delight every palate.

Highlights include classic dim sums, succulent Sichuan prawns, Mongolian beef, and aromatic chicken and egg fried rice.

Guests can savor freshly steamed fish with chili ginger sauce, assorted sushi and maki rolls, and the signature Roasted Beijing Duck from the carving station.

Live grill options such as masala pomfret and seafood skewers further elevate the feast.

Complementing the Chinese flavors are carefully curated continental dishes like beef steak with peppercorn sauce and lamb stroganoff, alongside subcontinental favorites including mutton biryani and beef kala bhuna, creating a diverse and festive dining experience.

With the Brasserie adorned in festive décor and an ambiance reflecting the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year, this special event promises an opportunity to gather with friends and family to savor the season's joy and traditions, said a release.

