Minister Al Kaabi Takes Part In Arab Energy Fund's 50Th Anniversary Celebration


1/29/2025 4:29:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi took part in the special celebration event held at the King Abdullah petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh on the occasion of the Arab Energy Fund's 50th anniversary, which was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the event, the new brand identity of the Fund, a leading multilateral financial institution specializing in investing in the energy sector, was unveiled. The event also highlighted the Fund's achievements over the past 50 years and its leading role in support of the energy sector in the Middle East and North Africa.

