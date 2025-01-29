Souq Waqif Honey Exhibition To Launch Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 6th Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition, featuring over 100 local and international exhibitors will begin tomorrow. The Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office will organise the exhibition.

The organisers are keen to select companies that offer the best types of natural honey known for their high quality, as the is an opportunity to promote the participating products and enable exhibitors to display their products to a wide audience.

The exhibition also includes a honey testing laboratory, which is used to measure the moisture content and ensure that natural honey is provided according to the highest international standards, reflecting a commitment to transparency and quality.

Souq Waqif Honey Exhibition is an important forum for exchanging experiences between exhibiting companies, which contributes to enhancing cooperation and developing the honey industry locally and internationally.

Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the 6th Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition, said that the exhibition's organising committee is keen to ensure diversity and excellence in selecting participating companies, by relying on the strength and credibility of these companies to provide the best products.

Al Suwaidi said the exhibition is not limited to honey only, but also includes products made from honey.

He said the organising committee has set its sights on enhancing quality standards by increasing laboratory tests and analyses of honey to ensure the provision of natural and high-quality products.

Priority in participation is also given to local companies and Qatari farms in support of the national product, in addition to giving emerging and new companies the opportunity to introduce their products and expand their business. Al Suwaidi praised the great turnout of local and international companies to participate in the exhibition, which reflects the distinguished reputation that this event has come to enjoy as a platform that brings together the best companies.