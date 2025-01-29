Hozpitality Group Secures Official U.S. Trademark, Strengthening Its Global Hospitality Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality, a leading dedicated to the global hospitality industry, proudly announces that it has officially received its trademark from the United States Trademark and Patent Office. This significant achievement solidifies Hozpitality's brand identity and enhances its ability to expand and innovate within the industry.

Since its launch in 2008, Hozpitality has been at the forefront of connecting hospitality professionals, businesses, and jobseekers worldwide. This trademark milestone reinforces the company's commitment to providing a trusted and legally protected platform for its growing community.

Expanding Beyond Job Listings

Hozpitality has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem for the hospitality sector, offering a range of initiatives including:



Hozpitality Excellence Awards – Recognizing outstanding hospitality professionals and organizations in the Middle East, India, Africa, and beyond.

Hozpitality Plus – A dedicated platform for industry news, announcements, and insights.

Hozpitality Marketplace – Facilitating the buying, selling, and renting of hospitality-related products, equipment, and services. Internship & Student Job Portal – Partnering with hospitality schools and universities to create career opportunities for students and graduates.

"This trademark represents years of persistence and dedication to building a global hospitality platform," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group. "It not only protects our brand but also empowers us to continue expanding, innovating, and delivering exceptional value to our users."

Hozpitality extends its gratitude to its vibrant community, partners, and supporters for being part of this journey. As the platform continues to grow, exciting new developments and services are on the horizon.

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Jobseekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality offers a selection of the best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals through its 2 group websites, and , with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries .

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel Openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long-term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz-The Inside Scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa, reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to: and

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations that have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to

To know more about the group, please log on to:

, ,

