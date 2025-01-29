North America Ride-Hailing Advertising Markets 2024-2045: Transformational Growth Driven By To The Use Of AI And Advanced Display Technology And Data-Driven Targeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride-hailing Advertising Market, North America, 2024 to 2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the ride-hailing advertising industry in North America, focusing on both in-app and on-car advertising. It explores how advertising has become a significant revenue stream for ride-hailing companies, analyzing current and future trends. The ride-hailing industry has evolved its business model over the years, developing new strategies to attract drivers. The surge in digital advertising spending, coupled with advancements in data-driven targeting and display technology, has created a growing opportunity for ride-hailing advertising.
Vehicles, as mobile advertising platforms, can reach significantly larger audiences than traditional outdoor advertising. This has prompted the industry to introduce on-car advertising solutions. Concurrently, ride-hailing apps have become platforms for in-app advertising, leveraging user data for targeted campaigns.
This report examines these advertising segments in the ride-hailing industry, providing detailed analysis and relevant case studies for each. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in the market for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ride-hailing Advertising Industry
Ecosystem
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Ride-hailing Advertising: Competitive Environment Ride-hailing Advertising: Segmentation Ride-hailing Advertising: Definition Ride-hailing Advertising: Trends Ride-hailing Advertising: Regulatory Landscape Ride-hailing Advertising: Technologies Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Location Services Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Data Services Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Communication Services Ride-hailing Advertising: Challenges Ride-hailing Advertising: Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity Analysis: In-app Advertising
In-app Advertising: Definitions Different Stages of In-app Advertising In-app Advertising: Measurement & KPIs In-app Advertising: Advantages Case Study 1: Ryde Case Study 2: Uber Case Study 3: Lyft Case Study 4: Grab
Growth Opportunity Analysis: On-car Advertising
On-car Advertising: Definitions Different Stages of On-car Advertising Types of On-car Advertising On-car Advertising: Advantages Case Study 1: Hangry Media Case Study 2: Firefly Case Study 3: Vugo Case Study 4: Wrapify Case Study 5: Alfi
Ride-hailing Advertising: Future Growth Opportunities
Ride-hailing Advertising: Future Technology Trends Ride-hailing Advertising: Robotaxis as a Growth Opportunity
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Interactive Ads Growth Opportunity 2: ML Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized Advertising Based on Data Analytics
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
