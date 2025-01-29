عربي


North America Ride-Hailing Advertising Markets 2024-2045: Transformational Growth Driven By To The Use Of AI And Advanced Display Technology And Data-Driven Targeting


1/29/2025 4:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride-hailing Advertising Market, North America, 2024 to 2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the ride-hailing advertising industry in North America, focusing on both in-app and on-car advertising. It explores how advertising has become a significant revenue stream for ride-hailing companies, analyzing current and future trends. The ride-hailing industry has evolved its business model over the years, developing new strategies to attract drivers. The surge in digital advertising spending, coupled with advancements in data-driven targeting and display technology, has created a growing opportunity for ride-hailing advertising.
Vehicles, as mobile advertising platforms, can reach significantly larger audiences than traditional outdoor advertising. This has prompted the industry to introduce on-car advertising solutions. Concurrently, ride-hailing apps have become platforms for in-app advertising, leveraging user data for targeted campaigns.

This report examines these advertising segments in the ride-hailing industry, providing detailed analysis and relevant case studies for each. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in the market for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ride-hailing Advertising Industry

Ecosystem

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Competitive Environment
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Segmentation
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Definition
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Trends
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Regulatory Landscape
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Technologies
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Location Services
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Data Services
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Communication Services
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Challenges
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Analysis: In-app Advertising

  • In-app Advertising: Definitions
  • Different Stages of In-app Advertising
  • In-app Advertising: Measurement & KPIs
  • In-app Advertising: Advantages
  • Case Study 1: Ryde
  • Case Study 2: Uber
  • Case Study 3: Lyft
  • Case Study 4: Grab

Growth Opportunity Analysis: On-car Advertising

  • On-car Advertising: Definitions
  • Different Stages of On-car Advertising
  • Types of On-car Advertising
  • On-car Advertising: Advantages
  • Case Study 1: Hangry Media
  • Case Study 2: Firefly
  • Case Study 3: Vugo
  • Case Study 4: Wrapify
  • Case Study 5: Alfi

Ride-hailing Advertising: Future Growth Opportunities

  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Future Technology Trends
  • Ride-hailing Advertising: Robotaxis as a Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Interactive Ads
  • Growth Opportunity 2: ML
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized Advertising Based on Data Analytics

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

