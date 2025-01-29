AMFI brings mutual funds awareness to the masses at MahaKumbh 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 January 2025: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is making its presence felt at the Maha Kumbh 2025, where over 40 crore Indians are expected to visit. With a vision to spread financial literacy and educate millions of visitors about the benefits of Mutual Funds, AMFI’s campaign integrates innovative on-ground activities to ensure deep engagement.



Two specially designed buses have been stationed at high footfall areas, offering a unique experience where Kumbh visitors can watch engaging videos on the basics of mutual funds, participate in interactive quizzes, while re-charging their mobile phone at charging stations. People answering questions correctly are gifted a 12-year Hindu calendar, the Nivesh Panchang, highlighting auspicious days to start SIPs, making it a cherished keepsake.



A visually striking installation in the shape of a ‘kalash’, providing warm filtered water to visitors serves as another touchpoint for engagement. The ‘kalash’ carries messaging around SIP and how small savings can help to achieve dreams. To further strengthen its connection and help the crowd brave the cold, AMFI is distributing branded blankets to pilgrims housed in government-constructed tents, ensuring warmth and comfort while reinforcing its messaging around SIP. The initiatives not only focus on financial literacy but also keep in mind the need of the visitors in the cold weather thus building a strong brand connect and bridge the trust deficit.



Speaking about AMFI’s initiative at Maha Kumbh 2025, Navneet Munot, Chairman, AMFI, commented: "At AMFI, we are committed to empowering individuals with financial literacy. Our participation in Maha Kumbh is a meaningful step toward merging the essence of tradition with the opportunities of financial inclusion. Just as Kumbh symbolizes the confluence of culture and spirituality, mutual funds represent the confluence of faith and discipline—especially SIPs, which enable individuals and families to achieve their financial aspirations. We are honoured to bring this message to one of the world’s most iconic gatherings."



Adding further, Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said: " The Maha Kumbh Mela allows us to connect with millions of people and create trust and recall by helping them understand the importance of financial planning and the role of mutual funds in achieving their life goals. Through innovative activations and culturally relevant messaging, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their financial futures."



Adding to the vibrancy, the “Sahi Hai Mandli” troupe, dressed in ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ branded attire, which rewards positive acts like conserving water or maintaining cleanliness, while energizing the atmosphere with a live jingle sung by the troupe which talks about developing a new good habit of investing in mutual funds through SIP. The Sahi Hai Mandli gives the Nivesh Panchang as the reward, driving home the messaging of SIP.



The campaign also extends beyond the Kumbh grounds with a 30-day Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign covering key locations in Prayagraj and Varanasi, including railway stations and airports. The Ganga Gomti Express, which plies daily between Prayagraj and Lucknow has been branded with ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ messaging. Collaborations with local channels like UP Tak will amplify visibility through exclusive stage programming, nukkad natak on mutual funds, live streams, and strategic content placements.



Through these initiatives at the Maha Kumbh Mela, AMFI aims to create awareness about Mutual Funds and lead to financial inclusion by blending financial literacy with cultural significance at this grand event.

