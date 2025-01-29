Lenexis Foodworks Launches 200th Chinese Wok Restaurant, Aims to Reach 500 Stores by 2027

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th January 2025: Lenexis Foodworks, one of India’s leading food service companies, proudly announces the opening of its 200th Chinese Wok restaurant in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This achievement highlights the compa’y’s impressive growth and commitment to delivering exceptional Desi-Chinese dining experiences.

The new restaurant is Chinese’Wok’s 30th restaurant in the Bengaluru region and reflects the’brand’s evolution, featuring a visually trendy and elegant ambiance designed to enhance the dine-in experience. Popular offerings such as the 99 Superrr Bowl (a Manchurian bowl with a choice of noodles/rice or gravy and Pepsi), Wok Wednesday B1G1 offer, and Super Sunday 149 meal deal promise to delight customers and solidify Chinese Wok’s position as a favorite among diners.

This launch is part of Lenexis Foodwor’s’ ambitious expansion strategy to double its network to 500 outlets over the next three years. With a strong presence in 35 cities, Chinese Wok expanded into 15 new cities in FY 25 and aims to reach 52 cities by the end of FY 26. The company’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for Desi-Chinese cuisine, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where tailored offerings cater to local preferences.

With a portfolio of successful QSR brands like Chinese Wok, Big Bowl, and The Momo Co., Lenexis Foodworks continues to set new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the competitive food service industry. This milestone reflects the bra’d’s journey of growth and success, bringing authentic Desi-Chinese flavours and exceptional dining experiences to customers across India.





