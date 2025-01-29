Northstar Access Expands Ontario-Based Operations With Acquisition Of Altitude Equipment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Northstar Access expands swing stage capabilities with Altitude Equipment acquisition, adding 225+ units to its Toronto inventory and enhancing operations.

- Mike Van Volsen, Co-Founder of Altitude EquipmentTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northstar Access , a Canadian leader in scaffolding and access solutions, has acquired Altitude Equipment, a prominent swing stage rental, sales, and service provider in Southern Ontario. This acquisition strengthens Northstar's swing stage capabilities, increasing its Toronto inventory to over 225 units, including top-tier Tractel/Tirak hoists and Winsafe stages.This strategic acquisition bolsters Northstar Access's operational capabilities and expands its footprint in the swing stage industry. It also marks Northstar's second major expansion in 2024, following the successful integration of Access Rigging in Ottawa earlier this year.“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Joe Van Volsen, along with their talented team of mechanics and drivers, to the Northstar Access family,” said Paul Zvonar, CEO of Northstar Access.“Their industry expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier access solutions across Canada.”Altitude Equipment brings a wealth of industry expertise and a strong market presence, earned through years of providing trusted swing stage rentals, sales, and services across Southern Ontario.“We are excited to join forces with Northstar Access, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Mike Van Volsen, Co-Founder of Altitude Equipment.“This partnership allows us to expand our reach, enhance our service offerings, and continue providing industry-leading swing stage solutions to our valued clients.”As Northstar Access continues its strategic growth, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and safe access solutions to clients across Canada. By combining decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology and an unwavering focus on safety, the company is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of the construction and industrial sectors.About Northstar AccessFounded in 1967, Northstar Access is an industry leader in providing safe, high-quality scaffolding, swing stages, shoring, and other access solutions to the construction and industrial markets throughout Canada. With a focus on customer service, safety, and innovation, Northstar Access is dedicated to supporting projects of all sizes with expert service and superior products.

