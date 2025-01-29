Over 450 Students Attend National Olympiad For Programming, AI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised, over two days, the finals of the second National For Programming, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity for school students.

A total of 450 students from more than 100 public and private participated in the Olympiad, with the contest's final qualifiers starting yesterday and concluding today.

They competed in the preliminary qualifiers, of whom 160 students qualified to participate in the finals.

In her speech during the closing ceremony, Director of the Educational Guidance Department at MoEHE Maryam Nouman Al Emadi stressed that, through these competitions, the Ministry is keen to provide a space for students to showcase their skills, motivate them to think critically and creatively, enhance their problem solving skills as well as their ability to use modern tools to create innovative technological solutions.

She explained that the Olympiad is one of the initiatives aimed at developing entrepreneurship systems in schools, and building students' capacities in the fields of programming, algorithms, programming and designing mobile applications, cybersecurity, embedded systems projects and computer vision, noting that the current version witnessed the addition of two courses: website design and development, and computer network development and design.

For his part, Director of the Technical and Specialized Education Department Eng Hashem Al Sada confirmed that technical and specialised schools in the country realised a distinguished achievement during their participation in the second edition of the Olympiad, pointing out that the participating schools, including Qatar School of Science and Technology, Qatar Technical School for Boys, Qatar Technical School for Girls and Al-Maahad Al Addeeni Preparatory & Secondary School for Boys, succeeded in winning five advanced positions in the competition, which reflects the great efforts made by the administrative and educational staff in the schools.