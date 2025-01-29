India Launches New Generation Satellite NVS-02 To Boost Navigation Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- India successfully launched a new-generation satellite, NVS-02, from Sriharikota in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh to boost navigation services.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said Wednesday in its official X account that the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) lifted off from Sriharikota carrying the NVS-02 at 6:23 AM local time. "The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission has been accomplished. India reaches new heights in space navigation," the ISRO said.

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan said after the launch: "I am extremely happy to announce from the spaceport of ISRO that the first launch of this year has been accomplished with the GSLV-F15 precisely placing the NVS-02 satellite into the intended orbit. This mission is our 100th launch from here. This is a significant milestone for our space programme."

The new satellite (NVS-02) will boost the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) which is India's independent regional navigation satellite system. NavIC is designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing services to users in India and about 1,500 km beyond the Indian territory. (end)

