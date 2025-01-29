In Collaboration With SITA, BAS Announces Upgrade To Operations Resource Management System

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MANAMA – 28 January 2025:

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), the leading ground handling service provider, has announced an upgrade to Bahrain International Airport's ground operations management system through the implementation of the advanced Resource Management System (RMS) by SITA. The new system aims to optimize workforce allocation, enhance equipment utilization, and provide real-time operational insights, thereby improving efficiency and the passenger experience.

The RMS introduces advanced technologies that enable airport operations teams to manage resources accurately and swiftly, ensuring greater flexibility in addressing the daily operational needs of airlines. It reduces downtime and increases service efficiency, particularly during peak periods.

Ms. Hana Abdulwahid, Chief Human Resources Officer at BAS, commented, 'We are committed to providing travelers with a seamless and comfortable experience, and this system marks a significant step toward achieving that goal. With this technology, we can manage our resources more efficiently, which directly enhances the quality of services offered to airlines and passengers.' The system also facilitates effective monitoring of ground equipment usage, extending equipment lifespan while reducing maintenance and energy costs. Additionally, it enables flexible employee scheduling, ensuring optimal coverage during peak times while avoiding overstaffing during quieter periods.

Mr. Selim Bouri, SITA President for the Middle East and Africa, added, 'With travel in the region on a clear upswing and Bahrain gearing up for a surge in tourism, it could not be more vital to ensure that BAS is equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies to support streamlined operations. Through this collaboration, BAS is elevating the travel experience for passengers, while optimizing resource usage and reducing operational costs. We applaud BAS' dedication to pushing forward its innovation agenda, going above and beyond global airport standards and continuously building on service quality.'