Maha Kumbh Stampede: Extremely Sad, My Deepest Condolences To Devotees Who Lost Loved Ones, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede incident in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and offered condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones.

In a social post on X, PM Modi said the local administration was engaged in helping the in every possible way and he was constantly in touch with the state government.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," said PM Modi in the post (in Hindi).

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said some devotees had been critically injured in the stampede and are being treated in hospitals. He said the situation in Maha Kumbh was now under control.

He also urged the people not to pay attention to the rumours. He said that around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. He said that around three crore people have taken a holy dip as of 8.30 a.m.

The CM said this while speaking to the media in Lucknow even as the high-level meeting of top officials at his residence was ongoing. He expressed grief over the stampede in the Maha Kumbh Mela and said all assistance was being provided and the administration was alert.

Giving details about the stampede, CM Yogi said the situation happened at 2 a.m. as devotees rushed to the Sangam nose and the barricades broke due to a massive crowd. The CM said, "A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in."

CM Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation four times till now.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation, he said.

"The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akhaaras have said that devotees should take the holy dip first and once crowds reduce Akharas will proceed for the holy dip," the CM said.

CM Yogi once again appealed to the devotees not to pay attention to the rumours and to visit other ghats. "There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumours. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area, devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take holy dip at the ghats nearest to them."

The CM said the administration was ensuring proper medical treatment of the injured persons. The Railways have organised special trains from different stations in the Prayagraj region to take devotees back to their respective destinations, he said.

CM Yogi was holding a meeting with the top officials of the state over the situation following the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The CM has been constantly monitoring the situation at Maha Kumbh. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary-Home, CM Office officials and ADG Law and Order are present in the war room set up for Maha Kumbh 2025. The CM has been continuously receiving updates from officials and holding meetings since 4.00 a.m. with key officers, providing necessary directions for action.

The CM earlier issued an appeal to the devotees attending the Maha Kumbh to follow the guidelines, cooperate with the administration, and not pay attention to rumours Yogi requested devotees to bathe at the designated Ganga ghats closest to their location rather than attempting to reach the 'Sangam Nose' area. "There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” he said on social media platform X early in the day.