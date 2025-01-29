Voting Begins In Azerbaijan's Municipal Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Voting for Azerbaijan's municipal commenced at 08:00 across all polling stations in the country.

Azernews reports that 8,071 members will be elected to 685 municipalities across 118 electoral districts.

A total of 5,846 polling stations are being used for the municipal elections, of which 5,734 are permanent and 112 are temporary stations.

A total of 5,961,987 eligible voters can participate in the elections.

The names of 16,092 candidates have been included in the election ballots for the municipal elections.

Of the 16,092 candidates, 8,424 have been nominated by 23 political parties. Among the candidates, 8,504 are affiliated with 24 political parties, and 7,588 are independents. Approximately 31% of the candidates are women, and around 82% have higher education.

A total of 70,625 observers have been accredited by the Central Election Commission (CEC) and district election commissions for the municipal elections. Of these observers, 26,260 have been presented by 24 political parties.

Approximately 41% of the candidates competing in the municipal elections are between the ages of 21 and 35.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations.

It should be noted that the voting process will continue until 19:00.