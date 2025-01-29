Russian Drone Debris Plunges Just Outside Subway Station In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian capital's Darnytsia district, debris from a Russian drone hit the area close to the municipal Metro station.

That's according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko , who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Debris from an enemy UAV fell near a Metro station in the capital's Darnytsia district," he wrote.

The emergency response services scrambled to the scene, the mayor added, noting that the drone fragments damaged the fence and one of the buildings at the subway transit depot.

Russians attack Kupiansk with artillery,, man wounded

"There is currently no fire in the area, and no casualties have been confirmed," Klitschko noted.

Earlier, an air raid alert went off in Kyiv as drones were spotted on approach to the city from northeast.

Illustrative photo: gov