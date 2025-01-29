13Th Edition Of Global Festival Of Journalism To Commence On 10Th February 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, The International Journalism Centre is thrilled to announce the 13th edition of the prestigious Global Festival of Journalism, scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th February 2025. Recognized as the first and largest-ever journalism festival, this iconic event is spearheaded by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida City and a visionary leader in the global industry.



The festival, which has garnered an international reputation, is set to bring together journalistic organizations, thought leaders, and media professionals from across the globe. With participation confirmed from over 80 countries, the event will celebrate the essence of journalism and its impact on society, fostering cross-cultural exchanges and professional collaboration.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who has been instrumental in conceptualizing and establishing this unparalleled platform, shared his vision for the 13th edition.“This festival is a testament to the power of journalism in bridging gaps and fostering unity across borders. We aim to create an enriching experience filled with knowledge-sharing, education, and entertainment, making it a truly global celebration of media and communication,” he said.



The event is organized in collaboration with the AAFT School of Mass Communication and Journalism, AAFT University, and the International Film and TV Research Centre, alongside the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI). This year's edition promises to be even grander, with an array of activities, including workshops, seminars, panel discussions, award ceremonies, and cultural performances, ensuring a dynamic blend of education and entertainment.



The festival will serve as a melting pot of ideas, offering attendees an opportunity to delve into the latest trends in journalism, explore innovations in media technology, and connect with global industry leaders. In addition, the festival will honor outstanding contributions to journalism and media, inspiring professionals and students alike.



The Global Festival of Journalism 2025 is poised to reinforce India's position as a hub for media innovation and education while promoting the values of truth, integrity, and creativity that journalism embodies.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143