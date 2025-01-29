Uzbekistan Plans To Increase The Share Of Green Energy This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In 2025, Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of "green
energy" in the country's total energy capacity to 26%, up from the
current 16%, Azernews reports.
This was announced during a meeting on the draft State Program
"Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy," chaired by
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
To achieve this goal, the country plans to commission 16 large
solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 3.5 gigawatts,
5 large hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 160
megawatts, and energy storage facilities with a capacity of 1.8
gigawatts in 2025.
"The head of State has instructed to additionally develop
projects with a capacity of 1 gigawatt," the presidential press
service said in a statement.
As emphasized, the "green economy" initiative goes beyond just
clean energy development; it also focuses on improving energy
efficiency across various industries.
The country aims to maintain economic growth of at least 6% this
year, with a target GDP exceeding $125 billion. Achieving this will
rely heavily on resource optimization and cost-efficiency.
In this context, the President has tasked the Deputy Prime
Minister and the Minister of Economy and Finance with developing a
program focused on reducing costs by 15-20% and increasing added
value through improved energy efficiency.
"The Head of State stressed that it is time to transition to a
resource-efficient economic model. For instance, in the electrical
engineering, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food industries, the
added value per 1 ton of energy consumed is 15-20 times higher than
in the chemical, construction, and textile industries," the report
adds.
Uzbekistan's ambitious plans for a green energy transition
reflect the global shift towards renewable resources as a means to
combat climate change. As part of this transformation, Uzbekistan
is not only focusing on expanding clean energy infrastructure but
also fostering an economic environment that values sustainability.
By investing in energy-efficient industries, Uzbekistan is laying
the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable economy. The
efforts align with the country's broader strategy to diversify its
energy sources and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, while
simultaneously boosting economic growth and creating new green
jobs.
MENAFN29012025000195011045ID1109141631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.