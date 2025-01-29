Uzbekistan Plans To Increase The Share Of Green Energy This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2025, Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of "green energy" in the country's total capacity to 26%, up from the current 16%, Azernews reports.

This was announced during a meeting on the draft State Program "Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy," chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

To achieve this goal, the country plans to commission 16 large solar and wind power with a total capacity of 3.5 gigawatts, 5 large hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 160 megawatts, and energy storage facilities with a capacity of 1.8 gigawatts in 2025.

"The head of State has instructed to additionally develop projects with a capacity of 1 gigawatt," the presidential press service said in a statement.

As emphasized, the "green economy" initiative goes beyond just clean energy development; it also focuses on improving energy efficiency across various industries.

The country aims to maintain economic growth of at least 6% this year, with a target GDP exceeding $125 billion. Achieving this will rely heavily on resource optimization and cost-efficiency.

In this context, the President has tasked the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy and Finance with developing a program focused on reducing costs by 15-20% and increasing added value through improved energy efficiency.

"The Head of State stressed that it is time to transition to a resource-efficient economic model. For instance, in the electrical engineering, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food industries, the added value per 1 ton of energy consumed is 15-20 times higher than in the chemical, construction, and textile industries," the report adds.

Uzbekistan's ambitious plans for a green energy transition reflect the global shift towards renewable resources as a means to combat climate change. As part of this transformation, Uzbekistan is not only focusing on expanding clean energy infrastructure but also fostering an economic environment that values sustainability. By investing in energy-efficient industries, Uzbekistan is laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable economy. The efforts align with the country's broader strategy to diversify its energy sources and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, while simultaneously boosting economic growth and creating new green jobs.