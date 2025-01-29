'Only 21% Govt School Students Of Class-V Can Read Class II Textbooks'

On the contrary, more than 60 percent of 5th standard students studying in private schools of Jammu and Kashmir can read text level of second class.

The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), survey while assessing the 'recovery' since in reading and arithmetic has revealed that“In government schools of Jammu and Kashmir, 18.1 percent of 5th standard students were able to read text of 2nd class level in 2022. However, in the year 2024, only 21.8 percent 5th standard students of government schools were able to read the text of 2nd class.”

The report states that there was an improvement of 3.7 percent in reading from 2022-2024 in government schools According to news agency KNO.

The study further states that in private schools of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 54.9 percent students of 5th standard were able to read the text of 2nd class in 2022 and in 2024, at least 60.3 percent of students were able to read the text of 2nd class.

It said that there was an improvement of 5.4 percent in the 5th standard with regard to reading of text of 2nd class.

In the meantime, the report while highlighting the reading levels of 3rd standard students said that India has shown improvement in reading levels, but Jammu and Kashmir remains relatively low

“While learning levels across India are showing significant improvement, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir presents a contrasting trend. The region has experienced a learning loss of 2.3 percentage points in reading and 2.1 percentage points in Arithmetic,” it reads.

The sampling of the survey is based on selection of 30 random villages in each district, 20 households in each village. It also surveyed all children of age 3-16 in household and assessed all children of age 5-16 in household. The sampling method has remained consistent over time-(KNO)

'In 2024, Over 13% Students Enrolled In Grade-I Were Underage'

In Jammu and Kashmir more than 13 percent of students enrolled in Grade-I were underage in 2024.

Besides, the enrolment in early childhood education programs or preschool was high with over 90 percent for ages 3 and 4.

The main finding of the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) of 2024 reveals,“Enrolment in early childhood education programs or preschool is high with over 90 percent for ages 3 and 4.”

“Underage” (under-age 5) children enrolled in the first standard is declining. In 2024, in the first standard, 13.4 percent of children are underage,” it reads.

It also said that of Age 6-14, overall enrolment in school for the age group remains very high at 99.4 percent.

The survey further reveals that there were improvements in basic reading and arithmetic seen in all grades, especially in early grades.

“Learning gains in most cases higher for children enrolled in government schools as compared to private schools,” it reads.

'79% Students Of 14-16 Years Use Smartphone For Social Media Purposes'

In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 79 percent students of 14-16 years of age in a survey have reported that they use Smartphones for social media related activities while only 64 percent students have reported that they use the gadget for education purposes.

The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) of 2024 that was released on Tuesday, of those who can use a Smartphone, 79.4 percent of adolescents of 14-16 years of age says that they used the Smartphone for social media purposes in the seven days prior to survey.

The report further states that the 64 percent students had used Smartphones for education related activities seven days prior to the survey.

The study further reveals that 93.7 percent adolescents of 14-16 years of age in Jammu and Kashmir were having a Smartphone at home and 83.9 percent were able to use it. Besides, 48.5 percent of adolescents of 14-16 years of age reported that they have their own Smartphone.

