Arrest Of Fishers By Lankan Navy: TN Fishermen Association To Protest In Rameswaram On Jan 31

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu fishermen associations have announced a large-scale protest in Rameswaram on Friday, January 31, in response to the continued of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen and their families will participate in the demonstration, demanding immediate action from the Centre on the issue.

The protest comes after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 34 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam on Sunday, January 26, and seized three fishing boats.

The detained fishermen were produced before the Killinochchi Court, which remanded them in custody until February 5.

In another incident on January 28, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 13 more fishermen from Rameswaram, along with their mechanised boats and even fired on them.

In response, India summoned the Sri Lankan envoy in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over the incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government.

Fishermen's associations have condemned the continuous detentions, calling them a serious threat to their livelihood.

Antony John, a fishermen's association leader from Rameswaram, expressed deep concern over the escalating arrests.

“The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly. On Tuesday, they even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop,” he said.

John further lamented that fishing in the Palk Bay is no longer safe, as fishermen are not only losing their livelihoods but also their boats and fishing equipment to the Sri Lankan authorities.

Fishermen's leaders are urging the Indian government to take swift diplomatic action.

Their primary demands include immediate release of detained fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons, retrieval of impounded fishing boats, a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to resolve the ongoing issue permanently.

Fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting urgent intervention to prevent mid-sea arrests and protect the livelihood of coastal communities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 12, 2025, urging diplomatic intervention to secure the release of detained fishermen.

In his letter, CM Stalin highlighted the economic distress caused by repeated arrests and boat seizures, stating:“The recurring arrests and boat seizures have severely impacted the livelihoods of our fishermen. Swift diplomatic intervention is essential to safeguard their rights.”

In response, S. Jaishankar reportedly raised the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during his recent visit to India.

However, despite diplomatic discussions, the arrests continue, increasing frustration among fishing communities.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats.

The frequent arrests have led to widespread protests, with fishermen accusing both the Union and State governments of failing to provide a lasting solution.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen's leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government's inaction, stating that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in severe financial distress.

Fishermen's leaders also pointed out that since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded, significantly affecting their ability to sustain their livelihood.

Former Union Minister and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Indian government to take strong measures against Sri Lanka's actions.

He emphasised the need for resolving maritime boundary disputes to ensure that Tamil Nadu fishermen can pursue their traditional livelihood without fear or uncertainty.

With protests planned across coastal districts, fishermen's associations continue to demand an immediate and lasting resolution through diplomatic efforts.