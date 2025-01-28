Foreign Minister, Irish, Bulgarian Counterparts Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Defence Simon Harris to discuss ways to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across various fields.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional developments, with a particular emphasis on the ceasefire in Gaza, underscoring the importance of ensuring sufficient and sustained humanitarian aid reaches all areas of the Strip to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

Safadi commended Ireland's principled and unwavering support for the two-state solution as the sole path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two officials also emphasised the need to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, highlighting its critical role in providing essential services and maintaining stability in the region.

Discussions also touched on the situation in Syria, with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to supporting reconstruction efforts based on preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, while ensuring that the rights of its people are upheld.

Safadi congratulated Harris on assuming his new role as Ireland's foreign minister and expressed Jordan's readiness to work closely with Ireland to build on the strong partnership between the two countries.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi held a phone call with Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and addressing regional developments, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi congratulated Georgiev on his recent appointment as Bulgaria's foreign minister, reaffirming Jordan's commitment to strengthening ties with Bulgaria at both the bilateral level and within the framework of the European Union.

Georgiev expressed Bulgaria's appreciation for its partnership with Jordan and emphasised his country's keenness to expand cooperation across various sectors.

The two ministers agreed to convene a political consultation session in Sofia later this year.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including economic development, trade, investment, tourism, culture and defence.

The conversation also touched on potential joint efforts through the Aqaba Meetings to address shared challenges.

Regional issues were also on the agenda, with Safadi highlighting the need to sustain the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the war-torn Strip.