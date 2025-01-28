Ramy Galal's I Saw The World From Both Sides To Be Featured At Cairo International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ramy Galal's book,“I Saw the World from Both Sides,” will be showcased at the 2025 Cairo International Fair, with a special discussion panel scheduled for Wednesday, January 29. The book is written by the columnist and senator representing the Coordination of Youth Parties and Politicians. The book fair, held at the Egypt International Center, is themed“Read... In the Beginning, There Was the Word,” and aims to highlight reading's role in human development. It also seeks to connect the past with the present, and build bridges between different cultures. The book is published by Layan Publishing and Distribution.

The discussion panel will take place at 3:00 PM as part of the“Writer and Book” event in the“Thought and Creativity” hall at Plaza 1. The panel will include Galal alongside intellectuals and media figures such as former Minister of Culture, Helmy El-Namnam, and Hani Labib, editor-in-chief of the Mobtada news website. Media presenter and Egyptian Parliament member, Dr. Dina Abdel Karim, will moderate the discussion.

Galal stated that his book is not a traditional autobiography, but rather“a collection of events that I have experienced from different perspectives, which I use as a basis to share my views on various issues.” He added that the book serves as“an invitation to share my amazement and questions, and an attempt to reconsider concepts such as success and failure, adaptability, and the pursuit of change.”

Galal explained that his diverse experiences-which include earning degrees in both science and the arts, studying in Egypt and abroad, working in journalism and academia, and engaging in both the private and public sectors, as well as serving in legislative and executive roles-have provided him with a multifaceted perspective on the world.

He further noted that the book details his upbringing, experiences with elections, internal migration from Alexandria to Cairo, meetings with the President, and encounters with ministers and legislators. Galal stated,“not everything known can be shared; therefore, I will not reveal the whole truth, but everything I share is true, and I will not recount everything that happened, but everything I recount has happened.”

Fathy Al-Mazin, CEO of Layan Publishing and Distribution, described the book as a profound intellectual and personal journey, reflecting the author's life experiences from two different perspectives, combining personal reflections with cultural and social insights. He stated,“The book is an opportunity for readers to discover a world full of experiences and diverse insights, presented in a compelling narrative that engages the reader as a partner in the author's journey.”

Galal revealed that“I Saw the World from Both Sides” is the first in a series. The second volume, titled“Under the Dome of the Senate,” will cover his experiences in the Egyptian Senate from 2020 to 2025. He also plans to release a new book titled“Stories of Writing and Travel,” which will explore his journey in journalism and academia, as well as his travels around the world.

The Cairo International Book Fair is considered a prominent cultural event in the Arab world. This year's fair features participation from local and international publishing houses and includes a diverse cultural program of seminars, workshops, and book signings.

Ramy Galal is a columnist, senator, and academic who specialises in cultural affairs, focusing on national identity, soft power, and combating hostile cultural invasion. He has introduced numerous proposals in the Senate aimed at reforming cultural policies and fostering cultural dialogue. Galal has also authored studies on the“Cultural Economy,”“Cultural Diplomacy,” and“Restructuring the Ministry of Culture.”

Throughout his career, Galal has held key positions both inside and outside government, in opposition and ruling circles, and in the private and public sectors, as well as in legislative and executive capacities. He holds a PhD from Alexandria University, a Master's degree from the University of London, and a diploma from the University of Chile. He has also completed advanced governance and leadership programs in the UK, Germany, and the US. Galal has represented Egypt in international forums, including the High-Level Political Forum at the United Nations in New York and the World Government Summit in Dubai.

