Al-Mashat, National Training Academy Discuss Human Capital Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, met with Rasha Ragheb, Executive Director of the National Training Academy, to discuss strengthening joint efforts in human capital and collaborative programs.

Al-Mashat praised the Academy's role in enhancing human resources and emphasized the Ministry's commitment to expanding investment in talent. She highlighted that human capital is vital for development, especially Egypt's youth, who comprise 60% of the population. Al-Mashat reaffirmed the Ministry's support for the Academy through available resources to support training and investment in this area.

Al-Mashat also noted the importance of integrating the Academy's programs with the Gender Parity Accelerator, aiming to create a public-private partnership model supporting women's economic empowerment. This partnership aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's vision of placing people at the centre of development.

Ragheb commended the Ministry's support for the Academy's goals. She described the Academy as an incubator for transformative human development, offering solutions to effectively develop human capital and foster societal progress.

The Academy presented several Ministry-supported programs, including the“Professional Government Employee” initiative, which has trained 6,713 public sector employees. The“Presidential Program for Qualifying African Youth for Leadership” has trained 279 participants from 50 countries, aiming to unite African youth for development and peace.

They also discussed the“Women's Leadership School,” which includes“Women Lead in the Governorates” program (5,400 trainees) focused on empowering women in Egyptian governorates. The“Egyptian Women abroad Program” (113 trainees from 29 countries) seeks to enhance communication with Egyptian women abroad, keeping them informed of national projects.