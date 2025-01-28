Algeria Summons French Amb. Over Treatment Of Its Citizens At Paris Airport
Date
1/28/2025 7:05:38 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ALGIERS, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Algeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French ambassador to Algeria on Tuesday to protest what it described as the "provocative" treatment of its citizens at two Paris airports.
In a statement, the ministry said, "Algeria is deeply concerned by consistent testimonies from several Algerian citizens regarding the provocative, humiliating, and discriminatory treatment they were subjected to by border Police at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports." (end)
mr
MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109140802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.