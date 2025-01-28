Algeria Summons French Amb. Over Treatment Of Its Citizens At Paris Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Algeria of Foreign Affairs summoned the French ambassador to Algeria on Tuesday to protest what it described as the "provocative" of its citizens at two Paris airports.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Algeria is deeply concerned by consistent testimonies from several Algerian citizens regarding the provocative, humiliating, and discriminatory treatment they were subjected to by border at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports." (end)

