Dollar Slides To Two-Month Low As Trump’S Tariff Threats Shake Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar continued its downward trend against the Brazilian real for the seventh consecutive session. This decline comes amid new tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.



The greenback closed at R$5.8696, down 0.74% against the Brazilian currency. This performance contrasted sharply with global trends.



The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.57% to 107.908 points by 5 PM Brasília time. Investors are eagerly awaiting the first monetary policy decisions of the year from central banks in Brazil and the United States.



The Brazilian Central Bank 's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) began its meeting today, with a decision expected tomorrow after markets close.



The Federal Reserve will also announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to keep rates steady at 4.25% to 4.50%.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Economist Danilo Igliori of Nomad emphasized the importance of the accompanying statements. He noted that for the U.S., attention will focus on signals about inflation's resistance to converging with targets.

Global Market Tensions

In Brazil, analysts will scrutinize the pace and terminal level of the Selic rate in this tightening cycle. Trump's recent comments added another layer of complexity to the market dynamics.



At a Republican congressional event, he included Brazil in a list of countries that "overtax" and "wish ill" upon the U.S. The President stated, "China is a great creator of tariffs. India, Brazil, so many countries.



We won't let this happen anymore because we'll put America first, always put America first." The White House confirmed plans to impose 10% to 25% tariffs on products from Canada, Mexico, and China, effective February 1st.



This move has heightened tensions in global trade relations and currency markets. As these events unfold, market participants remain cautious.



The interplay between monetary policy decisions, political rhetoric, and trade tensions shapes the complex landscape of international finance. It also plays a significant role in influencing currency exchange rates.

MENAFN28012025007421016031ID1109140759