Embassies Attacked As M23 Rebels Seize Goma Airport In DRC Congo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) stormed foreign embassies in Kinshasa on Tuesday as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured Goma's airport. Local report that demonstrators targeted the embassies of Rwanda, France, and the United States.



The unrest follows the rebels' advance into Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, on Monday. M23 fighters now control Goma's airport, cutting off a vital aid route for displaced people.



The rebels entered the city amid heavy gunfire, leaving dead bodies in the streets. Hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of wounded civilians. Many are being treated in hallways and courtyards due to overcrowding.



The conflict has deep roots in the 1994 Rwandan genocide and its aftermath. Over 1.5 million Hutus fled to eastern Congo after the genocide, fearing reprisals. This mass exodus heightened existing ethnic tensions in the region.



Rwanda has since intervened in Congo multiple times, citing security concerns. M23's resurgence in 2021 marked a new phase in the long-running crisis. The group had been dormant since 2013 after a previous offensive.



Their recent advance has displaced over 738,000 people in just three months. The total number of internally displaced in Congo now exceeds 7 million. The capture of Goma represents a significant escalation in the conflict.



The city of 2 million serves as a hub for humanitarian efforts in the region. Its fall threatens to worsen an already dire situation for civilians. Essential services like electricity and water have been cut off in parts of the city.

Regional Tensions and the Crisis in Congo

International response to the crisis has been swift but limited in effect. The UN Security Council held an emergency session on January 26. The East African Community plans an extraordinary summit to address the situation.



Several countries have proposed new sanctions on individuals linked to M23. Rwanda 's role in the conflict remains contentious. UN experts accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 with weapons and troops.



Rwanda denies these allegations, claiming it is defending itself against extremist groups. The situation highlights the complex interplay of regional politics and ethnic tensions.



The conflict's impact extends beyond Congo's borders. Over 1 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries. The international community faces the challenge of addressing both immediate needs and long-standing issues. Finding a lasting political solution remains a daunting task.



As the crisis unfolds, the focus remains on protecting civilians and providing aid. The capture of Goma's airport complicates these efforts. The coming days will be crucial in determining the conflict's trajectory and its impact on the region.

