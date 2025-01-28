Ibovespa Dips On Eve Of ‘Super Wednesday’ As Wall Street Rallies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo reported a decline in the Ibovespa today. Investors await the crucial 'Super Wednesday' decisions with caution. The Brazilian stock market's main index closed down 0.65% at 124,055.50 points.



This drop contrasts sharply with the recovery seen in New York's stock exchanges. Vale, Brazil's giant, led the downturn with a 2% fall in share price. The company's decline came ahead of its fourth-quarter operational preview.



Citibank's forecast for iron ore demand in China further pressured Vale's stock . The predicts Chinese demand could shrink by up to 80 million tons due to economic challenges.



The US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real, closing at R$5.8696. This marks its lowest level since November 26, 2024. The currency's movement reflects investor uncertainty ahead of key monetary policy decisions.



Brazil's Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) meets tomorrow. Markets expect a 1 percentage point increase in the Selic rate to 13.25%. This anticipated hike follows the Central Bank's December signal. The current base interest rate stands at 12.25%.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



In positive news, Brazil's Federal Revenue reported record tax collection for 2024. The government collected R$2.653 trillion ($ 427.9 billion), a 9.62% real increase from the previous year. This figure represents the highest annual result since record-keeping began in 1995.

Wall Street Bounces Back, Led by Tech Stocks

Wall Street, meanwhile, rebounded from Monday's losses. Technology stocks led the recovery, with Nvidia shares surging over 7%. This comes after Monday's 17% plummet, which wiped nearly $600 billion off Nvidia 's market value. Fears of China's threat in the AI race had triggered the initial sell-off.



Investors also await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to maintain interest rates between 4.25% and 4.50%. This marks the first meeting since Donald Trump's inauguration as US President.



The S&P 500 gained 0.92%, closing at 6,067.701 points. The Dow Jones rose 0.31% to 44,850.35, while the Nasdaq surged 2.03% to 19,733.59 points. These gains underscore the divergence between US and Brazilian markets on this pivotal day.



As 'Super Wednesday' approaches, market participants remain vigilant. The decisions from Copom and the FOMC will likely shape market trends in the coming weeks. Investors continue to navigate the complex interplay of domestic and international economic factors.

MENAFN28012025007421016031ID1109140752