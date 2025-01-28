Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three Months And Year Ended December 31, 2024 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about February 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2025.

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I am pleased to report the results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Our strong, diversified, core deposit base was integral in effectively managing our funding costs over the last two years during a rising rate environment. Our disciplined approach to managing our funding costs resulted in an increase in net interest income for the second consecutive quarter in 2024.

As we continue to manage the balance sheet, we remain focused on identifying initiatives to mitigate top line pressures and improve efficiencies over the Company's long-term. In 2024, total deposits increased $118.9 million, or 5.6%, and core deposits represented 68.9% of total deposits as compared to 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 91.5%. We continue to focus on extending credit within our markets and servicing the needs of our existing customer base while ensuring new opportunities present the appropriate levels of risk and return.

Our asset quality remains strong, with nonaccrual loans at 0.26% of total loans, and classified loans, which we define as special mention and substandard loans, at 1.9% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well and we continue to proactively identify and manage credit risk within the loan portfolio, consistent with our prudent credit culture.

The Company is considered to be well-capitalized and we remain disciplined in our capital management strategies. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we repurchased 934,282 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price per share of $7.94. We continue to believe that buying back shares represents a prudent use of the Company's capital. We are pleased to be able to continue to return value to shareholders through share repurchases. Although the banking environment has been challenged, our capital management strategies have been critical to sustaining growth in book value per share, which increased to $11.30, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.33, or 3.2%, to $10.63 at December 31, 2024.”

Hagan concluded,“Over the last few years, the banking industry as a whole experienced challenging headwinds, however, our team remains focused on serving our customers and supporting our community. Our commitment to strong capital and liquidity levels gives us a strong foundation to take advantage of opportunities in the markets we serve and to enhance shareholder value in the long term.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits

Total loans increased $42.9 million, or 2.1%, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2024. Residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, increased $53.5 million, or 7.4%, commercial real estate loans decreased $4.0 million, or 0.4%, commercial and industrial loans decreased $5.7 million, or 2.7%, and consumer loans decreased $1.1 million, or 19.8%.

Total deposits increased $118.9 million, or 5.6%, from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $26.7 million, or 1.7%, from $1.5 billion, or 71.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, to $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased $92.2 million, or 15.1%, from $611.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $703.6 million at December 31, 2024. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 94.6% at December 31, 2023 to 91.5% at December 31, 2024.

Liquidity

The Company's liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit relationships, cash, unencumbered securities, a diversified deposit base and access to diversified borrowing sources. At December 31, 2024, the Company had $1.1 billion in immediately available liquidity, compared to $643.6 million in uninsured deposits, or 28.4% of total deposits, representing a coverage ratio of 171.8%.

Uninsured deposits of the Bank's customers are eligible for FDIC pass-through insurance if the customer opens an IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep account or a reciprocal time deposit through the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System. IntraFi allows for up to $250.0 million per customer of pass-through FDIC insurance, which would more than cover each of the Bank's deposit customers if such customer desired to have such pass-through insurance.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans and 362.9% of nonperforming loans, compared to $20.3 million, or 1.00% of total loans and 315.6% of nonperforming loans, at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. Total delinquent loans decreased $1.0 million, or 16.7%, from $6.0 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 to $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 2.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On May 22, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan (the“2024 Plan”) under which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares, or approximately 4.6%, of the Company's then-outstanding shares of common stock.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 220,000 shares of common stock under the 2024 Plan, with an average price per share of $9.00. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 934,282 shares of common stock under the 2024 Plan and the previously existing share repurchase plan, as applicable, with an average price per share of $7.94. As of December 31, 2024, there were 472,318 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2024 Plan.

The repurchase of shares under the stock repurchase program is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2024 Plan have been and will continue to be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company's management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2024 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value

The Company's book value per share was $11.30 at December 31, 2024, compared to $10.96 at December 31, 2023, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.33, or 3.2%, from $10.30 at December 31, 2023 to $10.63 at December 31, 2024. See pages 20-22 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

The Company reported an increase in net income of $1.4 million, or 72.7%, from $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased $545,000, or 3.7%, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.7 million, non-interest income increased $113,000, or 3.6%, and non-interest expense increased $520,000, or 3.6%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.49% and 5.48%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.29% and 3.19%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, increased $545,000, or 3.7%, to $15.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $746,000, or 2.7%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $201,000, or 1.5%.

The net interest margin was 2.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and during the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed to an increase in the net interest margin of one basis point for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to an increase of seven basis points during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the interest income attributed to the fair value hedge, the net interest margin increased seven basis points from 2.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The fair value hedge matured in October of 2024.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of the fair value hedge discussed above, the average yield on interest-earnings assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased four basis points to 4.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.47% during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of the fair value hedge discussed above, the average yield on loans, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased two basis points to 4.84% during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.82% during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, average interest-earning assets increased $75.8 million, or 3.1% to $2.5 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $24.2 million, or 1.2%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $44.8 million, or 139.7%, and an increase in average securities of $6.8 million, or 1.9%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased four basis points from 2.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased five basis points to 0.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 0.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of time deposits decreased 13 basis points from 4.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to 4.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, decreased one basis point from 5.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $20.0 million, or 3.6%, from $559.2 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to $579.2 million, or 25.6% of total average deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $762,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $941,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses includes a reversal of credit losses on loans of $553,000 and a reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $209,000. The reversal of credit losses on loans was due to changes in the economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology as well as changes in the loan portfolio mix. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. The decrease in reserves on unfunded loan commitments was due to an decrease in commercial real estate unfunded loan commitments of $19.5 million, or 10.0%, from $195.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $175.8 million at December 31, 2024. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net recoveries of $128,000, compared to net charge-offs of $98,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $113,000, or 3.6%, to $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, service charges and fees on deposits decreased $40,000, or 1.7%, to $2.3 million from the three months ended September 30, 2024. Income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $16,000, or 3.4%, from the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $486,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported $187,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans, compared to $74,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a loss of $11,000 from mortgage banking activities, compared to income from mortgage banking activities of $246,000, during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of $9,000, compared to unrealized gains of $10,000, during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported gains on non-marketable equity investments of $300,000 and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense increased $520,000, or 3.6%, to $14.9 million from $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Salaries and related benefits increased $317,000, or 3.9%, primarily related to incentive compensation accrual adjustments due to revised payout estimates and an increase in health insurance benefits. FDIC insurance expense increased $51,000, or 15.1%, occupancy expense increased $39,000, or 3.2%, primarily due to snow removal costs of $47,000, advertising expense increased $39,000, or 14.4%, data processing expense increased $31,000, or 3.6%, software expenses increased $30,000, or 4.9%, furniture and equipment expense increased $22,000, or 4.6%, and other non-interest expense increased $116,000, or 8.8%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $69,000, or 12.8%, and a decrease in debit card processing and ATM network costs of $56,000, or 8.6%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and the three months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 80.6%. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 81.9% compared to 80.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the adjusted efficiency ratio was driven by higher expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2024. See pages 20-22 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.1 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.6%, compared to $618,000, with an effective tax rate of 24.5%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

The Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income decreased $903,000, or 5.6%, provision for credit losses decreased $1.2 million, non-interest income increased $540,000, or 19.9%, and non-interest expense increased $141,000, or 1.0%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.49% and 5.48%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.39% and 4.31%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $903,000, or 5.6%, to $15.3 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to an increase in interest expense of $2.7 million, or 25.7%, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $1.8 million, or 6.8%. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed $74,000 to interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $459,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The fair value hedge matured in October of 2024. The increase in interest expense was a result of competitive pricing on deposits due to the continued high interest rate environment and the unfavorable shift in the deposit mix from low cost core deposits to high cost time deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the unfavorable shift in the deposit mix from low cost core deposits to high cost time deposits, which was partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed to an increase in the net interest margin of one basis point, compared to an increase of eight basis points during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The fair value hedge matured in October of 2024.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, average interest-earning assets increased $89.9 million, or 3.7%, to $2.5 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $45.7 million, or 2.3%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $34.0 million, or 79.3%, an increase in average securities of $6.4 million, or 1.8%, and an increase in average other investments of $3.8 million, or 31.4%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, increased 39 basis points from 1.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 2.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 22 basis points to 0.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 0.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of time deposits increased 53 basis points from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased 21 basis points from 4.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 5.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, decreased $9.6 million, or 1.6%, from $588.7 million, or 27.0% of total average deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $579.2 million, or 25.6% of total average deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $762,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $486,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in unfunded commercial real estate loan commitments, as well as changes in the economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $128,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to net charge-offs of $136,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $540,000, or 19.9%, from $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Service charges and fees on deposits increased $18,000, or 0.8%, and income from BOLI increased $54,000, or 12.5%, from the three months ended December 31, 2023 to the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported $187,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a loss of $11,000 from mortgage banking activities and did not have comparable loss during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported $9,000 and $1,000, respectively, in unrealized losses on marketable equity securities. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a gain on non-marketable equity investments of $300,000 and did not have comparable non-interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense increased $141,000, or 1.0%, to $14.9 million from $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reached an agreement-in-principle to settle purported class action lawsuits concerning the Company's deposit products and related disclosures, specifically involving overdraft fees and insufficient funds fees. This agreement-in-principle reflects our business decision to avoid the costs, uncertainties and distractions of further litigation. Excluding the legal settlement accrual of $510,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense increased $651,000, or 4.6%, from $14.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $14.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Salaries and related benefits increased $690,000, or 8.9%, to $8.4 million, primarily related to incentive compensation accrual adjustments due to revised payout estimates and annual merit increases. Data processing expense increased $112,000, or 14.2%, occupancy expense increased $58,000, or 4.8%, FDIC insurance expense increased $51,000, or 15.1%, software related expenses increased $44,000, or 7.4%, debit card processing and ATM network costs increased $34,000, or 6.0%, and furniture and equipment related expenses increased $11,000, or 2.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $203,000, or 30.1%, a decrease in advertising expense of $67,000, or 17.8%, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $589,000, or 29.1%. Excluding the $510,000 legal settlement accrual, other non-interest expense decreased $79,000, or 5.2%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 80.6%, compared to 78.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 81.9% compared to 78.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio and the non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio was primarily driven by lower revenues during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. See pages 20-22 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, income tax expense was $1.1 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.6%, compared to $1.1 million, with an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the effective tax rate was negatively impacted by discrete items totaling $285,000.

Net Income for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income decreased $8.1 million, or 11.9%, provision for credit losses decreased $1.5 million, non-interest income increased $2.0 million, or 18.4%, and non-interest expense increased $78,000, or 0.1%, during the same period in 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.45% and 4.93% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to 0.59% and 6.47% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $8.1 million, or 11.9%, to $59.8 million, compared to $67.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest expense of $16.8 million, or 50.6%, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $8.7 million, or 8.6%.

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.45%, compared to 2.82% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.47% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 30 basis points from 4.20% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.50% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The average yield on loans, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 32 basis points from 4.54% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.86% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, average interest-earning assets increased $33.5 million, or 1.4%, to $2.4 billion, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $29.0 million, or 1.4%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $12.8 million, or 62.5%, and an increase in average other investments of $2.2 million, or 18.1%, partially offset by a decrease in average securities of $10.6 million, or 2.9%.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the average cost of funds, including non-interest-bearing demand accounts and borrowings, increased 70 basis points from 1.44% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 2.14%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the average cost of core deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, increased 24 basis points from 0.65% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, to 0.89%. The average cost of time deposits increased 129 basis points from 3.03% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.32% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowings, which include borrowings and subordinated debt, increased 16 basis points from 4.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 5.00% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, decreased $41.4 million, or 6.9%, from $602.7 million, or 27.8% of total average deposits, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, to $561.3 million, or 25.8% of total average deposits.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $665,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $872,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in reserves was primarily due to changes in the economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net recoveries of $87,000, compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The charge-offs during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were related to one commercial relationship acquired in October 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. Specifically, the Company recorded a $1.9 million charge-off on the acquired commercial relationship, which represented the non-accretable credit mark that was required to be grossed-up to the loan's amortized cost basis with a corresponding increase to the allowance for credit losses under the CECL implementation.

The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to changes in the loan mix as well as economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

Non-Interest Income

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income increased $2.0 million, or 18.4%, from $10.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $12.9 million. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a non-recurring final termination expense of $1.1 million related to the defined benefit pension plan termination. During the twelve months ended, December 31, 2023, the Company also recorded a non-taxable gain of $778,000 on BOLI death benefits and did not have a comparable gain during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Excluding the defined benefit pension plan termination expense and the BOLI death benefit, non-interest income increased $1.6 million, or 14.6%.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, service charges and fees increased $346,000, or 3.9%, and income from BOLI increased $91,000, or 5.0%, from $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $1.9 million. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans of $261,000 and did not have comparable income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a gain of $1.3 million on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $590,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a loss on the disposal of premises and equipment of $6,000, compared to a loss of $3,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company also reported unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of $1,000, compared to unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $13,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense increased $78,000, or 0.1%, to $58.4 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reached an agreement-in-principle to settle purported class action lawsuits concerning the Company's deposit products and related disclosures, specifically involving overdraft fees and insufficient funds fees. This agreement-in-principle reflects our business decision to avoid the costs, uncertainties and distractions of further litigation. Excluding the legal settlement accrual of $510,000, non-interest expense increased $588,000, or 1.0%, from $57.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $58.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

During the same period, salaries and related benefits increased $472,000, or 1.5%, software expenses increased $208,000, or 9.0%, data processing expense increased $320,000, or 10.1%, debit card processing and ATM network costs increased $298,000, or 13.9%, occupancy expense increased $146,000, or 3.0%, due to higher repair and maintenance costs, real estate taxes, and depreciation expense. FDIC insurance expense increased $139,000, or 10.5%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $571,000, or 20.9%, which is comprised of legal fees, audit and other professional fees. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, professional fees included legal fees related to the settlement of the purported class action lawsuits. Advertising expense decreased $226,000, or 15.1%, and other non-interest expense, excluding the $510,000 legal settlement accrual, decreased $199,000, or 3.5%.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 80.4%, compared to 74.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 81.8%, compared to 74.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. See pages 20-22 for the related efficiency ratio calculations and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, income tax expense was $3.3 million, with an effective tax rate of 22.0%, compared to $4.5 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.1%, for twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the twelve months December 31, 2023 was due to lower income before taxes in 2024.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $88.5 million, or 3.5%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in total loans of $42.9 million, or 2.1%, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $37.6 million, or 130.4%, and an increase in investment securities of $5.5 million, or 1.5%.

Investments

At December 31, 2024, the investment securities portfolio totaled $366.1 million, or 13.8% of total assets, compared to $360.7 million, or 14.1% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, increased $23.6 million, or 17.2%, from $137.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $160.7 million. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $18.4 million, or 8.2%, from $223.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $205.0 million at December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company reported unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $31.2 million, or 16.2% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $29.2 million, or 17.5% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company reported unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity securities portfolio of $39.4 million, or 19.2% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio, compared to $35.7 million, or 16.0% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio at December 31, 2023.

The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $4.6 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.

Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company's investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are both eligible for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) as collateral for borrowings. The portfolios are comprised of high-credit quality investments and both portfolios generated cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which support's the Bank's objective to provide liquidity.

Total Loans

Total loans increased $42.9 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023, to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total loans was due to an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $53.5 million, or 7.4%, partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $4.0 million, or 0.4%, a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $5.7 million, or 2.7% and a decrease in consumer loans of $1.1 million, or 19.8%. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold $20.1 million in fixed rate residential loans to the secondary market with servicing retained.

The following table presents the summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of the loan at the periods indicated: