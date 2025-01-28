Metropolitan Commercial Bank Launches Enhanced Consumer Digital Banking Platform In Partnership With Ebankit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCB has partnered with ebankIT to launch a consumer digital that will enhance its clients' banking experience and accelerate onboarding.

- Paul Provenzano, VP Development at ebankIT, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metropolitan Commercial (MCB) has launched a next-generation consumer digital banking platform, powered by ebankIT , marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey.The new platform offers MCB clients a fully digital, frictionless onboarding process, allowing for seamless online account opening and external account funding.It also enhances online transactions with features like Zelle, bill payment, and remote check deposit. Robust security is built in, with integrations for fraud prevention, KYC, account validation, and real-time support, ensuring both safety and ease of use.“We are proud to partner with MCB in delivering an enhanced digital experience for their consumers,” said Paul Provenzano, VP Market Development at ebankIT.“This platform not only simplifies onboarding and account funding but also provides the foundational capabilities for MCB to scale its digital offerings further.”This implementation was the successful integration of ebankIT's platform with MCB's existing core systems. This included introducing new third-party integrations with industry-leading partners. These integrations will provide cutting-edge solutions for account funding, fraud prevention, and customer interactions.This launch brings immediate advantages to MCB's clients, including faster and more convenient account activation, greater customer control over account funding, and access to multiple financial transactions and payment options in a secure digital environment.Building on the success of consumer banking, the next phase of the digital banking platform will extend digital capabilities to business and commercial accounts.About Metropolitan Commercial BankMetropolitan Commercial Bank (the“Bank”,“MCB”) is a New York City based full-service commercial bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, private and public middle-market and corporate enterprises and institutions, municipalities and local government entities.The Bank offers specialized banking services tailored to the unique needs of diverse industries, including law firms, residential healthcare facilities, real estate property managers, government entities, charter schools, and global investors utilizing EB-5 financial solutions. MCB also provides expert support for title and escrow services, 1031 exchanges, and direct merchant acquiring, enabling faster setups, lower costs, and reduced risks for businesses. With personalized service and dedicated bankers and relationship managers, MCB empowers clients to navigate complex markets with confidence and ease.Metropolitan Commercial Bank was named one of Newsweek's Best Regional Banks in 2024 and 2025. The Bank was ranked by Independent Community Bankers of America among the top ten successful loan producers for 2024 by loan category and asset size for commercial banks with more than $1 billion in assets. Kroll affirmed a BBB+ (investment grade) deposit rating on January 25, 2024. For the fourth time, MCB has earned a place in the Piper Sandler Bank Sm-All Stars Class of 2024. Metropolitan Commercial Bank operates banking centers and private client offices in Manhattan and Boro Park, Brooklyn, within New York City, as well as in Great Neck on Long Island, New York.The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal housing lender. The parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank is Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB). For more information, please visit the Bank's website at MCBankNY.About ebankITebankIT is an industry-leading company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach. For more information visit .

Carina Torres

ebankIT

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.