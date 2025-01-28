Russian Ambassador To Azerbaijan Summoned To Foreign Ministry
Date
1/28/2025 3:12:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian
Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov has
been summoned to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews
reports, via the ministry.
During the meeting, it was noted that the publication of
disinformation articles and reports targeting our country by the
Russian press, as well as by some official circles in Russia, has
created misunderstandings and contradicts the content and spirit of
the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.
It was recalled that the results of the preliminary
investigation into the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane
are known, work is underway to finalize the investigation, and
Russia has openly stated its expectations regarding the
incident.
As regards the information about the "Russian House" in the
local press, it was stated that this was not an official position
and that the activities of such organizations in the territory of
Azerbaijan are based on the principle of reciprocity and must be
carried out under the requirements of the legislation.
