Russian Ambassador To Azerbaijan Summoned To Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov has been summoned to Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports, via the ministry.

During the meeting, it was noted that the publication of disinformation articles and reports targeting our country by the Russian press, as well as by some official circles in Russia, has created misunderstandings and contradicts the content and spirit of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

It was recalled that the results of the preliminary investigation into the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane are known, work is underway to finalize the investigation, and Russia has openly stated its expectations regarding the incident.

As regards the information about the "Russian House" in the local press, it was stated that this was not an official position and that the activities of such organizations in the territory of Azerbaijan are based on the principle of reciprocity and must be carried out under the requirements of the legislation.