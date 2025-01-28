General Staff: Battles Continue On Seven Front Lines, Most In Pokrovsk And Siversk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 130 combat engagements have been recorded along the front lines, with fighting still ongoing in seven sectors, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Siversk sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Tuesday, January 28, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the Defense Forces are restraining the offensive and taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops.

Today, the Russian fired mortars and artillery at Dmytrivka, Ponomarenky, Oleksandrivka and Mezenivka in the Sumy region; Zaliznyi Mist, Krasnyi Khutir and Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region; and Vidrodzhenivske and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka, with two battles still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions near Novoyehorivka, Bohuslavka, Makiivka and Serebryansky forest seven times. Two battles are still ongoing. "Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy," the General Staff said.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhniokamianske. Nine battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army also attacked 11 times in the direction of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar. Ten attacks have already been completed. The enemy had no success.

In the Toretsk sector, 13 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Dyliivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 58 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defense forces from their positions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defenders are holding back the attack: 44 attacks have been repelled. 14 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russian army launched seven attacks near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Rozlyv.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks and one battle is still ongoing. Russian troops launched 155 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia sectors, the invaders have not yet conducted any active operations.

The situation on the other front lines has not changed significantly.