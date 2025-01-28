Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region, Woman Injured
Date
1/28/2025 3:11:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Novokairy in Beryslav district of Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 73-year-old woman.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on facebook .
"Around 17:00, the Russian forces shelled Novokairy in Beryslav district with artillery. As a result of a direct hit on a house, a 73-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and a concussion," the statement reads.
The Kherson Regional State Administration confirmed that the injured woman was transported to a hospital for medical care.
Read also: Two adults
and child injured
in Russian shelling
of Dnipropetrovsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured by enemy drones in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district: a 35-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, and an 80-year-old woman.
MENAFN28012025000193011044ID1109140304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.