Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Novokairy in Beryslav district of Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 73-year-old woman.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on .

"Around 17:00, the Russian forces shelled Novokairy in Beryslav district with artillery. As a result of a direct hit on a house, a 73-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and a concussion," the statement reads.

The Kherson Regional State Administration confirmed that the woman was transported to a hospital for medical care.

andinof

As previously reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured by enemy drones in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district: a 35-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, and an 80-year-old woman.