UNESCO Announces Two New Initiatives To Preserve Ukrainian Heritage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UNESCO is launching two new initiatives in Ukraine: a project to preserve Jewish documentary heritage and another to restore and promote over 300 works by around 50 Ukrainian women artists.

According to Ukrinform, citing UNESCO's website , these additional initiatives for Ukraine were announced by the organization's Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, during her visit to Lviv.

"The first [initiative], conducted in partnership with ten of the country's cultural institutions and supported by the European Union (€2.2 million), will help to safeguard Ukraine's Jewish documentary heritage. Fifty cultural professionals will be trained by UNESCO to inventory, preserve and digitize these historical documents throughout the country " the statement reads.

UNESCO will also support dozens of artistic projects to promote this heritage to a broad audience, particularly young people.

"The second action will involve the restoration and promotion of more than 300 works by around fifty Ukrainian women artists. UNESCO will train eighty Ukrainian professionals. These works will also be digitized and exhibited in a virtual museum accessible to all," UNESCO reported.

This initiative is designed as a tribute to Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko, whose museum in Ivankiv was destroyed at the start of the war.

Since 2022, UNESCO has mobilized nearly $74 million from member states to support Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, a UNESCO Cultural Hub was inaugurated in Lviv on Tuesday.