Kuwait Pursues Energy 'White Certificate' - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- of Electricity, Water and Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri also informed the Cabinet about his ministry's signing of a memorandum of understanding on Monday with ABC Transco Limited Energy and its strategic partner General Electric Vernova to establish a gas-powered electricity-generating station with a total capacity of up to 3,000 megawatts.

The MoU inked in implementation of the directives of the leadership and government's strategic vision and efforts to engage the private sector in development projects, particularly in power generation, under the independent supplier system.

On the occasion of the flag-raising ceremony that will be held at Bayan Palace on Sunday, February 2, 2025, marking the beginning of the state celebrations of the Independence Day and Liberation Day, the cabinet extends its sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the honorable Kuwaiti people.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, who represented His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which was held during the period from 20 to 24 January, informed the Cabinet of the outcome of her participation in the international event.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States Abdullah Al-Yahya briefed the Cabinet about his recent visit to Lebanon, accompanied by the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, and the content of his meetings with the Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, the Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Prime Minister-designate Dr. Nawaf Salam and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib.

Minister Al-Yahya noted that he had reiterated the Lebanese officials the commitment of the GCC countries to support Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity, and GCC calls for the Lebanese institutions to implement necessary, comprehensive political and economic reforms to overcome the current crises.

The Cabinet also reviewed the reports of the financial controllers for the fiscal years (2023/2024-2024/2025) and decided to refer them to the Government Performance Follow-up Agency to coordinate with the relevant government agencies to draw upon its recommendations and take the necessary measures to achieve public interest.

The Cabinet debated a number of topics on the agenda and approved some of them and referred some others to the relevant ministerial committees to study and submit reports on them.

The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship, which included cases of loss, withdrawal and revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship from some individuals, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 regarding Kuwaiti nationality and its amendments. (end)

