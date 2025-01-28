Medical College Of Wisconsin President And CEO, Dr. John Raymond, Preparing For His Transition From Leadership Role In 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "After thoughtful consideration, I am making this announcement now to ensure a seamless leadership transition," said Dr. Raymond. "My years of leadership at MCW have given me tremendous fulfillment, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, support, and collaboration that I have enjoyed throughout my tenure here. I look forward to achieving our strategic priorities and supporting the transition. I will focus my remaining time as President and CEO on strengthening our partnerships and ensuring a smooth and stable transition of leadership, and will continue to work toward opening new doors of opportunity for MCW."

The MCW Board of Trustees will begin a national search for a successor in the months ahead to identify an exceptional leader to guide the institution forward.

"MCW is thriving and well-positioned for continued success and sustainability, reflecting Dr. Raymond's excellent stewardship and visionary leadership. His deep-seated and unwavering belief in health for all has been a hallmark of his tenure at the helm of MCW. His leadership and dedication have helped to further strengthen and elevate the institution's reputation throughout the region and state, and around the globe," said Elizabeth (Betsy) Brenner, Chair of the MCW Board of Trustees. "Additionally, Dr. Raymond's recognition as an influential executive leader in advancing health, new knowledge, and business innovation underscores the esteem in which he is held across a broad range of stakeholders."

The theme of Dr. Raymond's installation speech as MCW President and Chief Executive Officer in 2010 was "Strength Through Collaboration" – a theme which has coursed throughout his leadership tenure. Dr. Raymond's commitment to strengthening MCW's collaborative efforts has been critical to the institution's numerous successes.

It would be impossible to recount Dr. Raymond's many accomplishments since he joined MCW on July 1, 2010. Among his many achievements during his leadership tenure within MCW's four missions of clinical care, research, education and community engagement are listed here .

