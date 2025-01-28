ASEZA Head, Swedish Ambassador Talk Cooperation

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nayef Fayez, and the Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Maria Sargren, discussed on Monday cooperation in investment, tourism, creative industries, electronic games, leadership and innovation (Petra Photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez and Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Maria Sargren on Monday discussed cooperation in investment, tourism, creative industries, electronic games, leadership and innovation.

Fayez discussed the incentives and benefits offered by ASEZA to attract investors and businesses.

He stressed that Aqaba provides a secure and stable investment environment that aligns with its strategic goals, facilitating the localisation of investments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez outlined Aqaba's ambitious plans, which include transforming the city into a smart hub and positioning it among the top 100 cities worldwide.

He noted that the goals are rooted in developing the green economy, smart infrastructure and the integration of cutting-edge information technologies.

Discussions reviewed opportunities for collaboration in the creative industries and electronic gaming sectors.

Fayez underscored Aqaba's vision of becoming a regional centre for the booming industries and emphasised the importance of attracting Swedish investments to support this growth.

Talks during the meeting covered investment opportunities in environmentally sustainable industries, particularly paper production as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags.