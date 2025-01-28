Antidumping Investigation Launched On PVC Paste Resin From EU And Japan

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 28 (KNN) The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of PVC paste resin from the European Union and Japan, following concerns raised by domestic representatives.

The product, essential in artificial leather and technical textiles, has reportedly been entering the Indian at prices that may be detrimental to local manufacturers.

The investigation was initiated after Chemplast Sanmar Ltd filed a formal complaint, presenting evidence that the influx of lower-priced imports is causing substantial harm to domestic production.

The DGTR, operating under the commerce ministry, determined that the application contained sufficient prima facie evidence to warrant a full investigation into these trading practices.

Should the investigation confirm that dumping has occurred and resulted in material injury to domestic manufacturers, the DGTR will recommend appropriate anti-dumping duties to the finance ministry, which holds the ultimate authority in implementing such measures.

These duties serve as protective mechanisms under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework, designed to ensure fair competition between domestic and foreign producers.

This investigation follows a broader pattern of India's trade defence measures. The country has previously implemented anti-dumping duties on various products, particularly those imported from China.

In a recent development last month, the DGTR recommended anti-dumping duties of up to USD 707 per tonne on PVC paste resin imports from six countries, including China, proposing a five-year duration to safeguard domestic producers' interests.

The anti-dumping investigation process is a standard practice among WTO member countries, aimed at evaluating whether domestic industries have suffered due to unusually low-priced imports and establishing appropriate countermeasures to maintain fair trade conditions in the global market.

