Awqaf Ministry Honors New, Distinguished Qatar Imams And Preachers In Mosques

Doha: The Departments of Mosques and Religious Guidance at the of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs held on Tuesday a ceremony to honor graduates of the new Qatar Imams' training course, participants in the "Role of Family in Islam" course, and outstanding imams and preachers in the country's mosques.

The ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Da'wah and Mosques Affairs, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, and Assistant Undersecretary for Islamic Affairs, Khalid bin Shaheen Al Ghanem.

The event celebrated a group of newly graduated Qatari imams who completed a comprehensive religious training program, enhancing their preaching and educational skills, and preparing them to lead in serving the community and spreading Islamic values.

The ceremony also honored those who participated in the "Role of the Family in Islam" course, which focused on promoting family values and equipping preachers with the knowledge and skills needed to strengthen the family's role in building a cohesive society. Additionally, outstanding imams and preachers from mosques across the country were recognized.

In his speech, Assistant Undersecretary for Da'wah and Mosques Affairs, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, praised the efforts of the imams, preachers, and religious leaders, highlighting their key role in guiding the community and promoting values of moderation based on the teachings of Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He stated that today, they honor distinguished Qatar preachers who completed the 'Role of the Family in Islam' course, the new graduates from Qatar Imams' training course, and the exceptional imams and preachers who have excelled in their academic and practical paths. The role of an imam goes beyond delivering sermons and leading prayers; it is a role that includes education, guidance, and reform, contributing to the development of values and ethics."

Al Kuwari emphasized that the achievements of new imams reflect their dedication and commitment, showing that the pursuit of knowledge is an ongoing journey that requires determination and will. He added that they serve as role models for the youth, exemplifying the noble values of our faith.

In turn, preacher Ahmed Jaber Al Dosari, speaking on behalf of the honorees, expressed that the "Role of the Family in Islam" course, which focused on enhancing family values and developing Qatar preachers in religious, skill-based, and educational areas, taught participants about the crucial role of family in building a strong and cohesive society, and how to balance upbringing of future generations in line with Islamic values.

He added that they carry a great responsibility, both within their families and as imams and preachers in their community. He also encouraged everyone to continue seeking knowledge, to lead by example in both words and actions, and to work diligently in service to the Islamic faith and the nation.

At the end of the ceremony, HE Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani distributed certificates of appreciation to imams, preachers, and religious leaders, recognizing their significant contributions to religion and society.

The ceremony honored 33 newly graduated Qatar imams, 32 participants in the "Role of the Family in Islam" course, and 69 distinguished imams and preachers. Three instructors who led the "Role of the Family in Islam" course and five instructors who conducted Qatar Imams' training program were also honored.