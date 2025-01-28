Qatar Voices Deep Concern Over Developments In Democratic Republic Of Congo, Calls For Peaceful Resolution Of Conflicts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has confirmed that it is following with great concern the developments in the Republic of the Congo, including the attack by on several embassies, calling on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritize wisdom and dialogue to resolve conflicts peacefully.

In a statement on Tuesday, the of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need to fully protect missions and their staff, in adherence to the fundamental principles of international agreements and diplomatic norms. The ministry underlined the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the Congo.

The ministry conveyed the State of Qatar's profound sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries among the United Nations mission in the Congo, extending condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of the Republic of South Africa and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.