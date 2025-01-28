عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Voices Deep Concern Over Developments In Democratic Republic Of Congo, Calls For Peaceful Resolution Of Conflicts

Qatar Voices Deep Concern Over Developments In Democratic Republic Of Congo, Calls For Peaceful Resolution Of Conflicts


1/28/2025 2:21:37 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has confirmed that it is following with great concern the developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the attack by protesters on several embassies, calling on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritize wisdom and dialogue to resolve conflicts peacefully.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need to fully protect diplomatic missions and their staff, in adherence to the fundamental principles of international agreements and diplomatic norms. The ministry underlined the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the Congo.

The ministry conveyed the State of Qatar's profound sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries among the United Nations mission in the Congo, extending condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of the Republic of South Africa and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN28012025000063011010ID1109140036


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search