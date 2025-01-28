Symphony Of Sparkles: The HKTDC Twin Jewellery Shows Are Set To Open In March 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 41st HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 11th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show , will return in March 2025 at the Hong Kong and Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo respectively. Under the theme Symphony of Sparkles , the twin jewellery shows are expected to gather over 4,000 exhibitors globally, showcasing finished jewellery, loose stones and raw materials.

Physical Fair Click2Match HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show 4 – 8 March 2025 at HKCEC 23 February to 13 March 2025 HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show 2 – 6 March 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo

The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will feature themed zones including the Hall of Extraordinary and Hall of Fame . The Hall of Extraordinary will showcase high-end collections mounted with stunning diamonds, precious stones, jadeite and pearls from renowned exhibitors like Dehres, On Tung and Lili Jewelry. The Hall of Fame will feature a remarkable line-up of international brands such as Giorgio Visconti from Italy, Lao Feng Xiang from Mainland China and Cheté from Hong Kong.

Besides the acclaimed zones, a brand new product zone: Gold Jewellery will debut with innovative designs and exquisite craftsmanship in gold pieces.

Building on this spirit of creativity, the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition invites design talents to explore the theme of Lasting Brilliance . The creations are expected to captivate and inspire admiration through their radiance and splendour, transcending the passage of time. The award presentation ceremony will take place at the International Jewellery Show, where the winning pieces will be showcased.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will feature exceptional selections of diamonds, pearls and quality gemstones, alongside raw materials for jewellery from various origins. The Hall of Fine Diamonds will present huge carat-sized diamonds, Treasures of Nature will showcase stunning collections of rubies, emeralds and sapphires , and Treasures of Ocean will enchant the buyers with natural sea pearls.

The shows will also deliver an all-rounded programme with jewellery parades, seminars, buyer forums and networking events that bring trending market intelligence to industry players.

Website for Marketplace App



Fair Websites

HK International Jewellery Show: href="" rel="nofollow" hktdc

HK International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: href="" rel="nofollow" hktd

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink